A metalsmith templating plugin using JSX templates. Supports React / Preact / React-Router etc.
metalsmith-react-templates is a metalsmith plugin to render files using JSX templates like React and Preact.
It is extensible, and thus could be expanded to support other similar libraries like Inferno as long as they have support server-side rendering.
Using npm:
$ npm install --save metalsmith-react-templates
Install other dependencies. For example, if you're using just React:
$ npm install react react-dom
If you're using an older version of React, you may need to install an older version of this package.
|React Version
|Package Version
|15.x.x
|> 5.x.x
|0.14.x
|3.x.x or 4.x.x
|0.13.x
|2.x.x
|0.12.x
|1.x.x
If you're upgrading, you may want to check out the Upgrade Notes. For example, react-router v4 is only supported for package versions > 7.0.0
For more information on engine usage, you can check out the corresponding integration test files. i.e.
integration-[LIBRARY].spec.js.
Install the node modules and then add the
metalsmith-react-templates key to your
metalsmith.json plugins.
{
"plugins": {
"metalsmith-react-templates": true
}
}
If you want to specify additional options, pass an object:
{
"plugins": {
"metalsmith-react-templates": {
"baseFile": "base.html",
"isStatic": true,
"directory": "templates"
}
}
}
Simplest use case:
import templates from 'metalsmith-react-templates';
metalsmith.use(templates());
To specify additional options:
metalsmith.use(templates({
baseFile: 'base.html'
isStatic: true,
directory: 'templates'
}));
If an
rtemplate field is set in the
yaml front matter of your markdown files,
metalsmith-react-templates will use the specified template instead of
Default.jsx.
You can also set
templateKey to other values like
template and the plugin will use that value (in this case the
template field) instead of
rtemplate field in the
yaml front matter.
If you import css or any other non-standard JavaScript code using
require,
you might want to make use of the
requireIgnoreExt to ignore those files.
You may also add other extensions that are treated as JSX. using
requireTemplateExt.
If you are using
material-ui v1.0, components are not properly styled due to the way
material-ui's server-side theming system works.
The solution is to use a higher-order component (HOC) so that the inline css is rendered when
metalsmith runs. See this issue and solution.
Using a custom hydrator via the
postRenderHydrator option allows you to control how the data generated via the
strategy is applied on a file. By default, the integrated hydrator only puts the generated React markup in the
contents attribute of the file. But there are cases where your React code might generate more than just content markup, for example when using React Helmet.
By using a custom strategy and a custom hydrator, you can add additional properties on the processed files and then do whatever you want with it, like render them in your base template or use them in other metalsmith plugins.
Here is an example of a custom strategy and hydrator used to make React Helmet work.
All parameters are optional.
|Parameter
|Default Value
|Description
baseFile
null
|Specifies a file which the contents of the react template will render into.
This is similar to the
index.html file which you
React.render() your components in.
In your base file, put
{{contents}} in the location where you want your data will render into.
You may also override this value by placing a baseFile key in your source file's front matter.
baseFileDirectory
null
|Sets the directory which your baseFile resides. By default, it assumes your base file is in the same directory as your templates.
defaultTemplate
Default.jsx
|The default template file to use if no template is specified.
Set to
'' or
null if you do not want metalsmith to not apply template transformation on files that do not have a 'template / rtemplate' key present.
directory
templates
|Sets the directory which your react templates resides.
extension
.html
|Option to rename your files to a specified extension. Set to
null if you do not want to change the file extension
isStatic
true
|Since this is a static site generator, by default, it will render the React Templates using
renderToStaticMarkup().
However, you may choose to make a static site generator with React functionalities (similar to first render from server) and subsequently pull page routes via JavaScript / React.
Setting this parameter to
false will cause templates to be parsed using
renderToString().
pattern
**/*
|Specifies a file filter pattern.
preserve
false
|Stores a copy of un-templated contents into
rawContents meta which you can access in your React components.
props
null
|Accepts a
function returning props or a
string containing the props to provide to the template. If
null the defualt set of props will be returned.
requireIgnoreExt
[ ]
|A list of extensions to ignore.
For example,
{requireIgnoreExt: ['.css']} would ignore declarations like
require('file.css')
requireTemplateExt
['.jsx']
|A list of extensions to treat as JSX.
strategy
reactTemplates (function)
|The function handler of different library types
postRenderHydrator
null
|Accepts a
function that takes care of putting the data returned by the strategy in each file object. Takes the current file
data and the content returned by the strategy in parameters, must return a newly formed
data object. By default, sets the React generated markup on the
contents attribute.
templateKey
null
|Allows you to specify the key in the markdown file that will serve as the template file name. By default, it is
rtemplate.
templateTag
null
|Accepts a function
pattern(key) which returns a regex object used to find and replace template tags in your output file.
By default, template tags are assumed to be
{{tag}}. You may use this to allow for other tag formats (eg. you may want
<!--tag--> instead).
Check the test case for an example.
tooling
{ }
|Options to pass into the
babel transpiler.
|Parameter
|Default Value
|Description
propsKey
null
|Specifies a key containing the props to provide to the template. If left unspecified, a generic props containing all keys is provided.
noConflict
true
|By default, this plugin will read from the
rtemplate key in your
yaml front matter. However, if this is the only templating plugin, you may set
noConflict to
false to use the
template key instead.
MIT
License © Gerald Yeo