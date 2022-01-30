A Metalsmith plugin that applies a custom permalink pattern to files, and renames them so that they're nested properly for static sites (converting
about.html into
about/index.html).
NPM:
npm install @metalsmith/permalinks
Yarn:
yarn add @metalsmith/permalinks
const Metalsmith = require('metalsmith')
const permalinks = require('@metalsmith/permalinks')
Metalsmith(__dirname).use(
permalinks({
pattern: ':title'
})
)
The
pattern can contain a reference to any piece of metadata associated with the file by using the
:PROPERTY syntax for placeholders.
If no pattern is provided, the files won't be remapped, but the
path metadata key will still be set, so that you can use it for outputting links to files in the template.
The
pattern can also be set as such:
const Metalsmith = require('metalsmith')
const permalinks = require('@metalsmith/permalinks')
Metalsmith(__dirname).use(
permalinks({
// original options would act as the keys of a `default` linkset,
pattern: ':title',
date: 'YYYY',
// each linkset defines a match, and any other desired option
linksets: [
{
match: { collection: 'blogposts' },
pattern: 'blog/:date/:title',
date: 'mmddyy'
},
{
match: { collection: 'pages' },
pattern: 'pages/:title'
}
]
})
)
The pattern option can also contain optional placeholders with the syntax
:PROPERTY?. If the property is not defined in a file's metadata, it will be replaced with an empty string
''. For example the pattern
:category?/:title applied to a source directory with 2 files:
|
|
would generate the file tree:
build
├── category1/with-category.html
└── no-category.html
By default any date will be converted to a
YYYY/MM/DD format when using in a permalink pattern, but you can change the conversion by passing a
date option:
metalsmith.use(
permalinks({
pattern: ':date/:title',
date: 'YYYY'
})
)
It uses moment.js to format the string.
You can finetune how a pattern is processed by providing custom slug options. By default slugify is used and patterns will be lowercased.
You can pass custom slug options:
metalsmith.use(
permalinks({
slug: {
replacement: '_',
lower: false
}
})
)
The following makes everything snake-case but allows
' to be converted to
-
metalsmith.use(
permalinks({
slug: {
remove: /[^a-z0-9- ]+/gi,
lower: true,
extend: {
"'": '-'
}
}
})
)
If your pattern parts contain special characters like
: or
=, specifying
slug.strict as
true is a quick way to remove them:
metalsmith.use(
permalinks({
slug: {
lower: true,
strict: true
}
})
)
If the result is not to your liking, you can replace the slug function altogether. For now only the js version of syntax is supported and tested.
metalsmith.use(
permalinks({
pattern: ':title',
slug: require('transliteration').slugify
})
)
There are plenty of other options on npm for transliteration and slugs. https://www.npmjs.com/browse/keyword/transliteration.
When this plugin rewrites your files to be permalinked properly, it will also duplicate sibling files so that relative links like
css/style.css will be preserved nicely. You can turn this feature off by setting the
relative option to
false.
For example for this source directory:
src/
css/
style.css
post.html
Here's what the build directory would look like with
relative on:
build/
post/
index.html
css/
style.css
css/
style.css
And here's with
relative off:
build/
post/
index.html
css/
style.css
relative can also be set to
folder, which uses a strategy that considers files in folder as siblings if the folder is named after the html file.
For example using the
folder strategy with this source directory:
src/
post.html
post/
image.jpg
Here's what the build directory would look like with
relative set to
folder:
build/
index.html
image.jpg
A file can be ignored by the permalinks plugin if you pass the
permalink: false option to the yaml metadata of a file.
This is useful for hosting a static site on AWS S3, where there is a top level
error.html file and not an
error/index.html file.
For example, in your error.md file:
---
template: error.html
title: error
permalink: false
---
Using the
permalink property in a file's front-matter, its permalink can be overridden. This can be useful for transferring
projects over to Metalsmith where pages don't follow a strict permalink system.
For example, in one of your pages:
---
title: My Post
permalink: "posts/my-post"
---
index.html file
Use
indexFile to define a custom index file.
metalsmith.use(
permalinks({
indexFile: 'alt.html'
})
)
Use
unique: true or provide a function to customise the URI when clashes occur.
To automatially add
-1,
-2, etc. to the end of the URI to make it unique:
metalsmith.use(
permalinks({
unique: true
}
);
Provide your own function to create a unique URI:
metalsmith.use(
permalinks({
unique: uniqueFunction
}
);
Where
uniqueFunction takes the form:
const uniqueFunction = (path, files, filename, options) => {
return `path/index.html`
}
When URI when clashes occur, the build will halt with an error stating the target file conflict.
metalsmith.use(
permalinks({
duplicatesFail: true
}
);
Note: This will not work if you've provided your own
unique function.
To log debug output, set the
DEBUG environment variable to
@metalsmith/permalinks:
Linux/Mac:
DEBUG=@metalsmith/permalinks
Windows:
set "DEBUG=@metalsmith/permalinks"
To use this plugin with the Metalsmith CLI, add
@metalsmith/permalinks to the
plugins key in your
metalsmith.json file:
{
"plugins": [
{
"permalinks": {
"pattern": ":title"
}
}
]
}