metalsmith-paths

by Ahmad Nassri
3.0.1 (see all)

Metalsmith plugin that adds file path values to metadata

Readme

Metalsmith Paths version License

A Metalsmith plugin that adds file path values (base, dir, ext, name, href) to metadata path property.

Install

npm install --only=production --save metalsmith-paths

API

const metalsmith = new Metalsmith(__dirname)
  .use(paths({
    property: "paths"
  }))

given the following directory structure:

src/
└── blog
    └── post.html

The following metadata will be generated:

metadatavalue
path.basepost.html
path.dirblog
path.ext.html
path.namepost
path.href/blog/post.html
path.dhref/blog/

CLI

You can also use the plugin with the Metalsmith CLI by adding a key to your metalsmith.json file:

{
  "plugins": {
    "metalsmith-paths": {
      "property": "paths"
    }
  }
}

Options

namedescriptiondefault
propertyproperty to store the path data topath
directoryIndexremove the filename if it matchesdisabled

directoryIndex

Removes the filename from the href attribute if it matches the value of directoryIndex. Default: disabled. For example, the following configuration:

{
  "plugins": {
    "metalsmith-paths": {
      "property": "path",
      "directoryIndex": "index.html"
    }
  }
}

Would produce the following filenames:

Filenamepath.href
/index.html/
/portfolio/index.html/portfolio/
/portfolio/project1.html/portfolio/project1.html
/portfolio/project2.html/portfolio/project2.html

©️ ahmadnassri.com  ·  License: ISC  ·  Github: @ahmadnassri  ·  Twitter: @ahmadnassri

