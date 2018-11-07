A Metalsmith plugin that adds file path values (
base,
dir,
ext,
name,
href) to metadata
path property.
npm install --only=production --save metalsmith-paths
const metalsmith = new Metalsmith(__dirname)
.use(paths({
property: "paths"
}))
given the following directory structure:
src/
└── blog
└── post.html
The following metadata will be generated:
|metadata
|value
path.base
post.html
path.dir
blog
path.ext
.html
path.name
post
path.href
/blog/post.html
path.dhref
/blog/
You can also use the plugin with the Metalsmith CLI by adding a key to your
metalsmith.json file:
{
"plugins": {
"metalsmith-paths": {
"property": "paths"
}
}
}
|name
|description
|default
property
|property to store the path data to
path
directoryIndex
|remove the filename if it matches
|disabled
Removes the filename from the
href attribute if it matches the value of
directoryIndex. Default: disabled. For example, the following configuration:
{
"plugins": {
"metalsmith-paths": {
"property": "path",
"directoryIndex": "index.html"
}
}
}
Would produce the following filenames:
|Filename
path.href
/index.html
/
/portfolio/index.html
/portfolio/
/portfolio/project1.html
/portfolio/project1.html
/portfolio/project2.html
/portfolio/project2.html
