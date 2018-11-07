Metalsmith Paths

A Metalsmith plugin that adds file path values ( base , dir , ext , name , href ) to metadata path property.

Install

npm install --only=production --save metalsmith-paths

API

const metalsmith = new Metalsmith(__dirname) .use(paths({ property : "paths" }))

given the following directory structure:

src/ └── blog └── post .html

The following metadata will be generated:

metadata value path.base post.html path.dir blog path.ext .html path.name post path.href /blog/post.html path.dhref /blog/

CLI

You can also use the plugin with the Metalsmith CLI by adding a key to your metalsmith.json file:

{ "plugins" : { "metalsmith-paths" : { "property" : "paths" } } }

Options

name description default property property to store the path data to path directoryIndex remove the filename if it matches disabled

directoryIndex

Removes the filename from the href attribute if it matches the value of directoryIndex . Default: disabled. For example, the following configuration:

{ "plugins" : { "metalsmith-paths" : { "property" : "path" , "directoryIndex" : "index.html" } } }

Would produce the following filenames: