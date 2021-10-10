A Metalsmith plugin for paginating arrays and collections.
npm install metalsmith-pagination --save
To paginate an array of files, you need to have a property that points to the location of the collection you want to paginate. The value should be an options object that will be used to initialize the plugin.
P.S. Make sure the pagination middleware is defined after the files array exists, but before the template middleware renders.
Install via npm and then add
metalsmith-pagination to your
metalsmith.json:
{
"plugins": {
"metalsmith-pagination": {
"collections.articles": {
"perPage": 5,
"template": "index.jade",
"first": "index.html",
"path": "page/:num/index.html",
"filter": "private !== true",
"pageMetadata": {
"title": "Archive"
}
}
}
}
}
Install via npm, require the module and
.use the result of the function.
var pagination = require('metalsmith-pagination')
metalsmith.use(pagination({
'collections.articles': {
perPage: 5,
template: 'index.jade',
first: 'index.html',
path: 'page/:num/index.html',
filter: function (page) {
return !page.private
},
pageMetadata: {
title: 'Archive'
}
}
}))
10).
index.html, instead of
page/1/index.html).
pagination object, so you can use
:name,
:num or
:index.
false).
perPage). Useful for paginating by other factors, like year published (E.g.
date.getFullYear()).
file passed to
groupBy to get the page name.
Buffer.from('')). Useful for metalsmith-in-place (especially with
pageMetadata).
The
pageMetadata option is optional. The object passed as
pageMetadata is merged with the metadata of every page generated. This allows you to add arbitrary metadata to every page, such as a title variable.
Within the template you specified, you will have access to pagination specific helpers:
num - 1).
num pages with the current page as centered as possible
groupBy. If no
groupBy was used, it is the current page number as a string.
x articles).
pagination.pages[0].
pagination.pages[pagination.pages.length - 1].
For example, in Jade:
block content
each file in pagination.files
article.content
header.header
small.header-metadata
time.timestamp(datetime=file.date)= moment(file.date).format('MMMM D, YYYY')
h2.content-title
a(href='/' + file.path)= file.title
section.content-article!= file.snippet
nav.navigation.cf
if pagination.previous
a.btn.pull-right(href='/' + pagination.previous.path)
| Newer
i.icon-right-dir
if pagination.next
a.btn.pull-left(href='/' + pagination.next.path)
i.icon-left-dir
| Older
MIT