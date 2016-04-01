A Metalsmith plugin to generate navigation.

Installation

npm install metalsmith-navigation

CLI Usage

Install via npm and then add the metalsmith-navigation key to your metalsmith.json plugins.

{ "plugins" : { "metalsmith-navigation" : { "navConfigs" : {}, "navSettings" : {} } } }

Javascript Usage

Pass options to the markdown plugin and pass it to Metalsmith with the use method:

var navigation = require ( 'metalsmith-navigation' ); var navConfigs = { header : { sortBy : false , sortByNameFirst : true , filterProperty : false , filterValue : false , breadcrumbProperty : 'breadcrumb_path' , pathProperty : 'nav_path' , childrenProperty : 'nav_children' , mergeMatchingFilesAndDirs : true , includeDirs : false , }, }; var navSettings = { navListProperty : 'navs' , permalinks : false , }; var nav = navigation(navConfigs, navSettings); metalsmith.use(nav); var settings = { navConfigs : navConfigs, navSettings : navSettings, }; var nav = navigation(settings);

License

MIT