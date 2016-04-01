openbase logo
metalsmith-navigation

by Carl Olsen
0.2.9 (see all)

A Metalsmith plugin for navigation.

Documentation
Downloads/wk

448

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

metalsmith-navigation [BETA]

A Metalsmith plugin to generate navigation.

Installation

$ npm install metalsmith-navigation

CLI Usage

Install via npm and then add the metalsmith-navigation key to your metalsmith.json plugins.

{
  "plugins": {
    "metalsmith-navigation": {
        "navConfigs": {},
        "navSettings": {}
    }
  }
}

Javascript Usage

Pass options to the markdown plugin and pass it to Metalsmith with the use method:

var navigation = require('metalsmith-navigation');

// default values shown
var navConfigs = {

    // nav config name
    header: {

        /*
        * sortby function or property name
        * function example: function(navNode){ return navNode.getValueToSortBy(); }
        */
        sortBy: false,

        /*
        * if true nodes will be sorted by path before sortBy
        * if false the sorting will not be stable unless ALL nodes have a unique sort value
        */
        sortByNameFirst: true,

        /*
        * to be included in this nav config, a file's metadata[filterProperty] must equal filterValue
        * ex:
        *   navConfigs = {
        *       footer: {
        *           filterProperty: 'my_nav_group'
        *       }
        *   }
        *   file is only added to footer nav when files[path].my_nav_group == 'footer' OR files[path].my_nav_group.indexOf('footer') !== -1
        */
        filterProperty: false,

        /*
        * if false, nav name (navConfigs key) is used instead
        * ex:
        *   navConfigs = {
        *       footer: {
        *           filterValue: 'footer' // default value used if !navConfigs.footer
        *       }
        *   }
        * if files[path][filterProperty] is a string that equals or an array that contains filterValue it will be included
        */
        filterValue: false,

        /*
        * the file object property that breadcrumb array is assigned to on each file object
        * breadcrumbs not generated or set if false
        * typically only one navConfig should generate breadcrumbs, often one specifically for them
        */
        breadcrumbProperty: 'breadcrumb_path',

        /**
        * each file's full nav path will be assigned to that file's metadata object using the value of propertyPath as the key.
        * only assigned to file metadata objects of files included this navConfig
        * if false will not be assigned to any objects.
        * ex:
        *   navConfigs: {
        *       footer: {
        *           pathProperty: 'my_nav_path'
        *       }
        *   };
        *
        *   // in the template of services/marketing/email.html
        *   // my_nav_path == 'services/marketing/email.html'
        *
        * note: each navConfig can have a different pathProperty as file paths may be differerent in different nav configs.
        */
        pathProperty: 'nav_path',

        /**
        * the file object property that an array of nav child nodes will be assigned to
        */
        childrenProperty: 'nav_children',

        /*
        * if a file and sibling dir have matching names the file will be used as the parent in the nav tree
        * ex: /foo /foo.html
        */
        mergeMatchingFilesAndDirs: true,

        /*
        * if ALL dirs should be included as nav nodes
        */
        includeDirs: false,
    },

    // ... any number of navConfigs may be created

};

// default values shown
var navSettings = {
    /*
    * metadata key all navs will be assigned to metatdata[navListProperty]
    * not set if false
    */
    navListProperty: 'navs',

    /*
    * if true, paths will be transformed to use metalsmith-permalinks
    * metalsmith-permalinks must be run before metalsmith-navigation
    */
    permalinks: false,
};

var nav = navigation(navConfigs, navSettings);

metalsmith.use(nav);

// OR use CLI syntax with single param

var settings = {
    navConfigs: navConfigs,
    navSettings: navSettings,
};
var nav = navigation(settings);

License

MIT

