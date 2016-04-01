A Metalsmith plugin to generate navigation.
$ npm install metalsmith-navigation
Install via npm and then add the
metalsmith-navigation key to your
metalsmith.json plugins.
{
"plugins": {
"metalsmith-navigation": {
"navConfigs": {},
"navSettings": {}
}
}
}
Pass
options to the markdown plugin and pass it to Metalsmith with the
use method:
var navigation = require('metalsmith-navigation');
// default values shown
var navConfigs = {
// nav config name
header: {
/*
* sortby function or property name
* function example: function(navNode){ return navNode.getValueToSortBy(); }
*/
sortBy: false,
/*
* if true nodes will be sorted by path before sortBy
* if false the sorting will not be stable unless ALL nodes have a unique sort value
*/
sortByNameFirst: true,
/*
* to be included in this nav config, a file's metadata[filterProperty] must equal filterValue
* ex:
* navConfigs = {
* footer: {
* filterProperty: 'my_nav_group'
* }
* }
* file is only added to footer nav when files[path].my_nav_group == 'footer' OR files[path].my_nav_group.indexOf('footer') !== -1
*/
filterProperty: false,
/*
* if false, nav name (navConfigs key) is used instead
* ex:
* navConfigs = {
* footer: {
* filterValue: 'footer' // default value used if !navConfigs.footer
* }
* }
* if files[path][filterProperty] is a string that equals or an array that contains filterValue it will be included
*/
filterValue: false,
/*
* the file object property that breadcrumb array is assigned to on each file object
* breadcrumbs not generated or set if false
* typically only one navConfig should generate breadcrumbs, often one specifically for them
*/
breadcrumbProperty: 'breadcrumb_path',
/**
* each file's full nav path will be assigned to that file's metadata object using the value of propertyPath as the key.
* only assigned to file metadata objects of files included this navConfig
* if false will not be assigned to any objects.
* ex:
* navConfigs: {
* footer: {
* pathProperty: 'my_nav_path'
* }
* };
*
* // in the template of services/marketing/email.html
* // my_nav_path == 'services/marketing/email.html'
*
* note: each navConfig can have a different pathProperty as file paths may be differerent in different nav configs.
*/
pathProperty: 'nav_path',
/**
* the file object property that an array of nav child nodes will be assigned to
*/
childrenProperty: 'nav_children',
/*
* if a file and sibling dir have matching names the file will be used as the parent in the nav tree
* ex: /foo /foo.html
*/
mergeMatchingFilesAndDirs: true,
/*
* if ALL dirs should be included as nav nodes
*/
includeDirs: false,
},
// ... any number of navConfigs may be created
};
// default values shown
var navSettings = {
/*
* metadata key all navs will be assigned to metatdata[navListProperty]
* not set if false
*/
navListProperty: 'navs',
/*
* if true, paths will be transformed to use metalsmith-permalinks
* metalsmith-permalinks must be run before metalsmith-navigation
*/
permalinks: false,
};
var nav = navigation(navConfigs, navSettings);
metalsmith.use(nav);
// OR use CLI syntax with single param
var settings = {
navConfigs: navConfigs,
navSettings: navSettings,
};
var nav = navigation(settings);
MIT