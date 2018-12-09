A Metalsmith plugin to convert markdown files using markdown-it library.
This plugin is not one to one replacement for metalsmith-markdown. There are slight differences in how the underlying libraries behave, but I find I get better results with markdown-it. Markdown-it, however, does not support all GFM features.
$ npm install metalsmith-markdownit
Install via npm and then add the
metalsmith-markdownit key to your
metalsmith.json plugins with any markdown-it options you want, like so:
{
"plugins": {
"metalsmith-markdownit": {
"typographer": true,
"html": true
}
}
}
Pass
options to the markdown plugin and pass it to Metalsmith with the
use method:
var markdown = require('metalsmith-markdownit');
metalsmith.use(markdown({
typographer: true,
html: true
}));
You can also pass a markdown-it preset to the plugin:
var markdown = require('metalsmith-markdownit');
metalsmith.use(markdown('default', {
typographer: true,
html: true
}));
If you want to control plugin behaviour, you can set options under the
plugin key of the
options object (these options are not passed to Markdown It):
metalsmith.use(markdown('default', {
typographer: true,
html: true,
plugin: {
// options.plugin.pattern (string) - glob pattern. Defaults to '**/*@(md|markdown)'
pattern: '**/*.html',
// options.plugin.fields (string|Array) - field or list of fields to parse with Markdown-It. Defaults to 'contents'
fields: ['contents', 'excerpt']
// options.plugin.extension (string) - the file extension for parsed files. Defaults to 'html'
extension: 'htm'
}
}));
If you need access to markdown-it directly to enable features or use plugins, you can access the parser directly:
var markdown = require('metalsmith-markdownit');
var md = markdown('zero', { html: true });
md.parser.enable(['emphasis', 'html_block', 'html_tag']);
metalsmith.use(md);
The parser's
enable,
disable,
use and
set methods are proxied on the metalsmith plugin, so you may access them like so:
var markdown = require('metalsmith-markdownit');
metalsmith.use(markdown('zero', {html: true}).enable('emphasis', 'html_block', 'html_tag'))
You may provide a function to set the parser & renderer's environment on a per-page basis, should you need to:
var markdown = require('metalsmith-markdownit');
metalsmith.use(markdown('default').env(function(page){ return page; }))
MIT