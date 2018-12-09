A Metalsmith plugin to convert markdown files using markdown-it library.

This plugin is not one to one replacement for metalsmith-markdown. There are slight differences in how the underlying libraries behave, but I find I get better results with markdown-it. Markdown-it, however, does not support all GFM features.

Installation

npm install metalsmith-markdownit

CLI Usage

Install via npm and then add the metalsmith-markdownit key to your metalsmith.json plugins with any markdown-it options you want, like so:

{ "plugins" : { "metalsmith-markdownit" : { "typographer" : true , "html" : true } } }

Javascript Usage

Pass options to the markdown plugin and pass it to Metalsmith with the use method:

var markdown = require ( 'metalsmith-markdownit' ); metalsmith.use(markdown({ typographer : true , html : true }));

You can also pass a markdown-it preset to the plugin:

var markdown = require ( 'metalsmith-markdownit' ); metalsmith.use(markdown( 'default' , { typographer : true , html : true }));

If you want to control plugin behaviour, you can set options under the plugin key of the options object (these options are not passed to Markdown It):

metalsmith.use(markdown( 'default' , { typographer : true , html : true , plugin : { pattern : '**/*.html' , fields : [ 'contents' , 'excerpt' ] extension : 'htm' } }));

If you need access to markdown-it directly to enable features or use plugins, you can access the parser directly:

var markdown = require ( 'metalsmith-markdownit' ); var md = markdown( 'zero' , { html : true }); md.parser.enable([ 'emphasis' , 'html_block' , 'html_tag' ]); metalsmith.use(md);

The parser's enable , disable , use and set methods are proxied on the metalsmith plugin, so you may access them like so:

var markdown = require ( 'metalsmith-markdownit' ); metalsmith.use(markdown( 'zero' , { html : true }).enable( 'emphasis' , 'html_block' , 'html_tag' ))

You may provide a function to set the parser & renderer's environment on a per-page basis, should you need to:

var markdown = require ( 'metalsmith-markdownit' ); metalsmith.use(markdown( 'default' ).env( function ( page ) { return page; }))

License

MIT