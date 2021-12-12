A Metalsmith plugin to render markdown files to HTML, using Marked.

Installation

NPM:

npm install @metalsmith/markdown

Yarn:

yarn add @metalsmith/markdown

Usage

const markdown = require ( '@metalsmith/markdown' ) metalsmith.use( markdown({ highlight : function ( code ) { return require ( 'highlight.js' ).highlightAuto(code).value }, pedantic : false , gfm : true , tables : true , breaks : false , sanitize : false , smartLists : true , smartypants : false , xhtml : false }) )

Options

@metalsmith/markdown is powered by Marked, and you can pass any of the Marked options to it, including the 'pro' options: renderer , tokenizer , walkTokens and extensions .

Additionally, you can render markdown to HTML in file metadata keys by specifying the keys option:

metalsmith.use( markdown({ keys : [ 'html_desc' ] }) )

A file article.md with front-matter:

--- html_desc: A **markdown-enabled** _description_ ---

would transform html_desc to A <b>markdown-enabled</b> <i>description</i> .

Custom markdown rendering

You can use a custom renderer by of marked.Renderer()

const markdown = require ( '@metalsmith/markdown' ) const marked = require ( 'marked' ) const markdownRenderer = new marked.Renderer() markdownRenderer.image = function ( href, title, text ) { return ` <figure> <img src=" ${href} " alt=" ${title} " title=" ${title} " /> <figcaption> <p> ${text} </p> </figcaption> </figure>` } metalsmith.use( markdown({ renderer : markdownRenderer, pedantic : false , gfm : true , tables : true , breaks : false , sanitize : false , smartLists : true , smartypants : false , xhtml : false }) )

CLI Usage

Add @metalsmith/markdown key to your metalsmith.json plugins key

{ "plugins" : { "@metalsmith/markdown" : { "pedantic" : false , "gfm" : true , "tables" : true , "breaks" : false , "sanitize" : false , "smartLists" : true , "smartypants" : false , "xhtml" : false } } }

License

MIT