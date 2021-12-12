A Metalsmith plugin to render markdown files to HTML, using Marked.
NPM:
npm install @metalsmith/markdown
Yarn:
yarn add @metalsmith/markdown
const markdown = require('@metalsmith/markdown')
metalsmith.use(
markdown({
highlight: function (code) {
return require('highlight.js').highlightAuto(code).value
},
pedantic: false,
gfm: true,
tables: true,
breaks: false,
sanitize: false,
smartLists: true,
smartypants: false,
xhtml: false
})
)
@metalsmith/markdown is powered by Marked, and you can pass any of the Marked options to it, including the 'pro' options:
renderer,
tokenizer,
walkTokens and
extensions.
Additionally, you can render markdown to HTML in file metadata keys by specifying the
keys option:
metalsmith.use(
markdown({
keys: ['html_desc']
})
)
A file
article.md with front-matter:
---
html_desc: A **markdown-enabled** _description_
---
would transform
html_desc to
A <b>markdown-enabled</b> <i>description</i>.
You can use a custom renderer by of
marked.Renderer()
const markdown = require('@metalsmith/markdown')
const marked = require('marked')
const markdownRenderer = new marked.Renderer()
markdownRenderer.image = function (href, title, text) {
return `
<figure>
<img src="${href}" alt="${title}" title="${title}" />
<figcaption>
<p>${text}</p>
</figcaption>
</figure>`
}
metalsmith.use(
markdown({
renderer: markdownRenderer,
pedantic: false,
gfm: true,
tables: true,
breaks: false,
sanitize: false,
smartLists: true,
smartypants: false,
xhtml: false
})
)
Add
@metalsmith/markdown key to your
metalsmith.json plugins key
{
"plugins": {
"@metalsmith/markdown": {
"pedantic": false,
"gfm": true,
"tables": true,
"breaks": false,
"sanitize": false,
"smartLists": true,
"smartypants": false,
"xhtml": false
}
}
}