A Metalsmith plugin to remove files from the build

Use @metalsmith/remove to discard files from the build output after their metadata and contents have been read and used by plugins. While Metalsmith#ignore ignores the matched files completely, @metalsmith/remove only removes them at the point the plugin is use 'd.

Installation

NPM:

npm install @metalsmith/remove

Yarn:

yarn add @metalsmith/remove

Usage

Pass the plugin with options to Metalsmith#use :

var remove = require ( '@metalsmith/remove' ) metalsmith.use(remove( 'drafts/*' )) metalsmith.use(remove([ 'drafts/*' , 'unfinished/*' ]))

Debug

To enable debug logs, set the DEBUG environment variable to @metalsmith/remove :

Linux/Mac:

DEBUG=@metalsmith/remove

Windows:

set "DEBUG=@metalsmith/remove"

CLI Usage

To use this plugin with the Metalsmith CLI, add @metalsmith/remove to the plugins key in your metalsmith.json file:

{ "plugins" : [{ "@metalsmith/remove" : "drafts/*" }] }

But you can also pass an array of patterns to ignore:

{ "plugins" : [{ "@metalsmith/remove" : [ "drafts/*" , "unfinished/*" ] }] }

License

MIT