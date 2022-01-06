openbase logo
metalsmith-ignore

metalsmith
1.0.0

A Metalsmith plugin to remove files from the build

Readme

@metalsmith/remove

A Metalsmith plugin to remove files from the build

Use @metalsmith/remove to discard files from the build output after their metadata and contents have been read and used by plugins. While Metalsmith#ignore ignores the matched files completely, @metalsmith/remove only removes them at the point the plugin is use'd.

Installation

NPM:

npm install @metalsmith/remove

Yarn:

yarn add @metalsmith/remove

Usage

Pass the plugin with options to Metalsmith#use:

var remove = require('@metalsmith/remove')

metalsmith.use(remove('drafts/*')) // single pattern
metalsmith.use(remove(['drafts/*', 'unfinished/*'])) // multiple patterns

Debug

To enable debug logs, set the DEBUG environment variable to @metalsmith/remove:

Linux/Mac:

DEBUG=@metalsmith/remove

Windows:

set "DEBUG=@metalsmith/remove"

CLI Usage

To use this plugin with the Metalsmith CLI, add @metalsmith/remove to the plugins key in your metalsmith.json file:

{
  "plugins": [{ "@metalsmith/remove": "drafts/*" }]
}

But you can also pass an array of patterns to ignore:

{
  "plugins": [{ "@metalsmith/remove": ["drafts/*", "unfinished/*"] }]
}

License

MIT

