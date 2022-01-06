A Metalsmith plugin to remove files from the build
Use
@metalsmith/remove to discard files from the build output after their metadata and contents have been read and used by plugins. While
Metalsmith#ignore ignores the matched files completely,
@metalsmith/remove only removes them at the point the plugin is
use'd.
NPM:
npm install @metalsmith/remove
Yarn:
yarn add @metalsmith/remove
Pass the plugin with options to
Metalsmith#use:
var remove = require('@metalsmith/remove')
metalsmith.use(remove('drafts/*')) // single pattern
metalsmith.use(remove(['drafts/*', 'unfinished/*'])) // multiple patterns
To enable debug logs, set the
DEBUG environment variable to
@metalsmith/remove:
Linux/Mac:
DEBUG=@metalsmith/remove
Windows:
set "DEBUG=@metalsmith/remove"
To use this plugin with the Metalsmith CLI, add
@metalsmith/remove to the
plugins key in your
metalsmith.json file:
{
"plugins": [{ "@metalsmith/remove": "drafts/*" }]
}
But you can also pass an array of patterns to ignore:
{
"plugins": [{ "@metalsmith/remove": ["drafts/*", "unfinished/*"] }]
}