A metalsmith plugin for adding conditional steps to your build process.
This is very useful when paired with metalsmith-watch and metalsmith-serve for skipping those plugins based on command-line flags or when in a non-interactive environment, for instance.
$ npm install metalsmith-if --save
Pass the plugin to
Metalsmith#use:
var msIf = require('metalsmith-if');
metalsmith
.use(msIf(
true,
plugin() // this plugin will run
))
.use(msIf(
false,
plugin() // this plugin will not
));
The conditional can be any truthy or falsy statement; the plugin will run as if it had been called directly inside the use().
One 'gotcha': when using
metalsmith-watch or other plugins that perform some
immediate action upon instantiating (i.e. the
livereload functionality),
you may need to use the same conditional inside the options object to disable
that. For example:
opts.watch = false;
metalsmith
.use(msIf(
opts.watch,
watch({
livereload: opts.watch
})
))
MIT