A metalsmith plugin to generate an RSS feed for a collection.
Just a thin wrapper around the rss module.
Requires metalsmith-collections. Plays nicely with permalinks, more, and excerpts.
const collections = require('metalsmith-collections');
const feed = require('metalsmith-feed');
Metalsmith('example')
.metadata(
(site: {
title: 'Geocities',
url: 'http://example.com',
author: 'Philodemus'
})
)
.use(collections({posts: '*.html'}))
.use(feed({collection: 'posts'}));
Take a look at the tests for example usage.
collection string Required. The name of the configured metalsmith-collection to feed.
limit Number Optional. Maximum number of documents to show in the feed. Defaults to
20. Set to
false to include all documents.
destination string Optional. File path to write the rendered XML feed. Defaults to
'rss.xml'.
preprocess function Optional. Map collection entries to RSS items. Some fields (like
description and
url) have default mappings that support Metalsmith plugin conventions. Many other fields (like
title,
author, and
date) work great without any customization. You can customize any of these fields in
preprocess.
Metalsmith('example').use(
feed({
collection: 'posts',
preprocess: file => ({
...file,
// Make all titles uppercase
title: file.title.toUpperCase()
/*
description: ...
Description defaults to `file.less` from metalsmith-more,
`file.excerpt` from metalsmith-excerpt, and finally the
full `file.contents`
url: ...
If files have
path metadata (perhaps from metalsmith-permalinks)
but not
url metadata, we'll prefix
path with
site_url to
generate links.
*/
})
})
);
Remaining options are passed to the [rss](https://github.com/dylang/node-rss) module as `feedOptions`, along with `metadata.site`.
### Multiple Feeds
Have a few collections you'd like to export? Register this plugin once for each:
```js
Metalsmith('example')
.use(
collections({
foo: 'foo/*.html',
bar: 'bar/*.html'
})
)
.use(
feed({
collection: 'foo',
destination: 'foo-rss.xml'
})
)
.use(
feed({
collection: 'bar',
destination: 'bar-rss.xml'
})
);