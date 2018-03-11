A metalsmith plugin to generate an RSS feed for a collection.

Just a thin wrapper around the rss module.

Requires metalsmith-collections. Plays nicely with permalinks, more, and excerpts.

Usage

const collections = require ( 'metalsmith-collections' ); const feed = require ( 'metalsmith-feed' ); Metalsmith( 'example' ) .metadata( (site: { title : 'Geocities' , url : 'http://example.com' , author : 'Philodemus' }) ) .use(collections({ posts : '*.html' })) .use(feed({ collection : 'posts' }));

Options

Take a look at the tests for example usage.

collection string Required. The name of the configured metalsmith-collection to feed.

limit Number Optional. Maximum number of documents to show in the feed. Defaults to 20 . Set to false to include all documents.

destination string Optional. File path to write the rendered XML feed. Defaults to 'rss.xml' .

preprocess function Optional. Map collection entries to RSS items. Some fields (like description and url ) have default mappings that support Metalsmith plugin conventions. Many other fields (like title , author , and date ) work great without any customization. You can customize any of these fields in preprocess . Metalsmith( 'example' ).use( feed({ collection : 'posts' , preprocess : file => ({ ...file, title : file.title.toUpperCase()

url: ... If files have path metadata (perhaps from metalsmith-permalinks) but not url metadata, we'll prefix path with site_url to generate links. */ }) }) );