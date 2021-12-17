A Metalsmith plugin to extract an excerpt from HTML files.
NPM:
npm install @metalsmith/excerpts
Yarn:
yarn add @metalsmith/excerpts
The excerpt is scraped from the first paragraph (
<p> tag) of the rendered HTML
contents of a file and added to its metadata
excerpt key.
const excerpts = require('@metalsmith/excerpts')
metalsmith.use(excerpts()) // default -> file.excerpt
metalsmith.use(excerpts({ multipleFormats: true })) // -> file.excerpt.html & file.excerpt.text
You can define a custom
excerpt in the front-matter of specific files:
---
excerpt: This will be the excerpt
---
This would be the excerpt if none was specified in the front-matter
Sometimes you may need access to the text content of the excerpt without HTML tags.
Pass the
multipleFormats: true option to store an excerpt object with both HTML and text excerpts
{ html: '...', text: '...' }:
metalsmith.use(excerpts({ multipleFormats: true }))
Add the
@metalsmith/excerpts key to your
metalsmith.json plugins key:
{
"plugins": [{ "@metalsmith/excerpts": { "multipleFormats": false } }]
}