A Metalsmith plugin to extract an excerpt from HTML files.

Installation

NPM:

npm install @ metalsmith / excerpts

Yarn:

yarn add @ metalsmith / excerpts

Usage

The excerpt is scraped from the first paragraph ( <p> tag) of the rendered HTML contents of a file and added to its metadata excerpt key.

const excerpts = require ( '@metalsmith/excerpts' ) metalsmith.use(excerpts()) metalsmith.use(excerpts({ multipleFormats : true }))

Custom excerpts

You can define a custom excerpt in the front-matter of specific files:

--- excerpt: This will be the excerpt --- This would be the excerpt if none was specified in the front-matter

Sometimes you may need access to the text content of the excerpt without HTML tags. Pass the multipleFormats: true option to store an excerpt object with both HTML and text excerpts { html: '...', text: '...' } :

metalsmith.use(excerpts({ multipleFormats : true }))

CLI usage

Add the @metalsmith/excerpts key to your metalsmith.json plugins key:

{ "plugins" : [{ "@metalsmith/excerpts" : { "multipleFormats" : false } }] }

License

MIT