A Metalsmith plugin for easily applying a function to each file or filename.

This offers a simpler API than creating a full metalsmith plugin for the common case of iterating over each file individually and doing something to the file or filename.

Installation

$ npm install metalsmith- each

Usage

Just pass a function to metalsmith-each that accepts the metalsmith file object and, optionally, the filename.

var each = require ( 'metalsmith-each' ); metalsmith.use( each( function ( file, filename ) { file.build_date = new Date (); } ));

To change the filename, just return a string with the new name.

var each = require ( 'metalsmith-each' ); metalsmith.use( each( function ( file, filename ) { return filename.toUpperCase(); } ));

Functions can be async, too. Just accept a done() function as the third argument. Note: If you accept the done function, you must call it or your build will hang.

var each = require ( 'metalsmith-each' ); metalsmith.use( each( function ( file, filename, done ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { file.build_date = new Date (); done(); }, 1000 ); } ));

To rename a file with an async function, pass the new name to the done() function.

var each = require ( 'metalsmith-each' ); metalsmith.use( each( function ( file, filename, done ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { done(filename.toUpperCase()); }, 1000 ); } ));

License

MIT