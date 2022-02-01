openbase logo
metalsmith-drafts

by metalsmith
1.0.0 (see all)

A metalsmith plugin to hide drafts.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

@metalsmith/drafts

A metalsmith plugin to hide drafts. Metalsmith will not build a page that is marked as draft.

metalsmith: core plugin npm: version ci: build code coverage license: MIT

Installation

NPM:

npm install @metalsmith/drafts

Yarn:

yarn add @metalsmith/drafts

Usage

Pass the plugin with any options to Metalsmith.use.

const drafts = require('@metalsmith/drafts')

metalsmith.use(drafts())
metalsmith.use(drafts({ default: false })) // same as default

Add draft: true to your files' YAML front-matter to mark them as drafts:

---
title: My post
draft: true
---

To build pages that are marked as draft during development, use the metalsmith-if plugin to check the node environment and include the draft page in the build accordingly.

const when = require('metalsmith-if');
...
const isProduction = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production';
...
.use(when(isProduction, drafts()))

Default value for draft

You can instruct @metalsmith/drafts to mark files as draft by default if they don't have a draft property in their front-matter:

const drafts = require('@metalsmith/drafts')

metalsmith.use(
  drafts({
    default: true
  })
)

CLI Usage

To use this plugin with the Metalsmith CLI, add @metalsmith/drafts to the plugins key in your metalsmith.json file:

{
  "plugins": [
    {
      "@metalsmith/drafts": {
        "default": false
      }
    }
  ]
}

License

MIT

