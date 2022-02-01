A metalsmith plugin to hide drafts. Metalsmith will not build a page that is marked as draft.

Installation

NPM:

npm install @metalsmith/drafts

Yarn:

yarn add @metalsmith/drafts

Usage

Pass the plugin with any options to Metalsmith.use .

const drafts = require ( '@metalsmith/drafts' ) metalsmith.use(drafts()) metalsmith.use(drafts({ default : false }))

Add draft: true to your files' YAML front-matter to mark them as drafts:

title: My post draft: true

To build pages that are marked as draft during development, use the metalsmith-if plugin to check the node environment and include the draft page in the build accordingly.

const when = require ( 'metalsmith-if' ); ... const isProduction = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ; ... .use(when(isProduction, drafts()))

Default value for draft

You can instruct @metalsmith/drafts to mark files as draft by default if they don't have a draft property in their front-matter:

const drafts = require ( '@metalsmith/drafts' ) metalsmith.use( drafts({ default : true }) )

CLI Usage

To use this plugin with the Metalsmith CLI, add @metalsmith/drafts to the plugins key in your metalsmith.json file:

{ "plugins" : [ { "@metalsmith/drafts" : { "default" : false } } ] }

License

MIT