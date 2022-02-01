A metalsmith plugin to hide drafts. Metalsmith will not build a page that is marked as draft.
NPM:
npm install @metalsmith/drafts
Yarn:
yarn add @metalsmith/drafts
Pass the plugin with any options to
Metalsmith.use.
const drafts = require('@metalsmith/drafts')
metalsmith.use(drafts())
metalsmith.use(drafts({ default: false })) // same as default
Add
draft: true to your files' YAML front-matter to mark them as drafts:
---
title: My post
draft: true
---
To build pages that are marked as draft during development, use the metalsmith-if plugin to check the node environment and include the draft page in the build accordingly.
const when = require('metalsmith-if');
...
const isProduction = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production';
...
.use(when(isProduction, drafts()))
draft
You can instruct
@metalsmith/drafts to mark files as
draft by default if they don't have a
draft property in their front-matter:
const drafts = require('@metalsmith/drafts')
metalsmith.use(
drafts({
default: true
})
)
To use this plugin with the Metalsmith CLI, add
@metalsmith/drafts to the
plugins key in your
metalsmith.json file:
{
"plugins": [
{
"@metalsmith/drafts": {
"default": false
}
}
]
}