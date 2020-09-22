This plugin enables you to define custom values in the metadata. Why you would use it for is up to you, but here are some ideas:
process.env to your templates (
NODE_ENV, etc)
package.json file similarly to how
it's done in a classic Gruntfile)
npm install metalsmith-define
metalsmith.json
{
"plugins": {
"metalsmith-define": {
"production": true
}
}
}
const metalsmith = require('metalsmith')
const metalsmithDefine = require('metalsmith-define')
metalsmith(__dirname).use(
metalsmithDefine({
_: require('underscore'),
development: true,
pkg: require('./package.json'),
helpers: require('./helpers.js'),
})
)
Type:
Enumerable (Array, Class, Map, Object, string, etc)
Default:
{}
This parameter will be iterated on all its key/value pairs either via:
{type}.prototype.entries if the method exists (e.g.,
Map),
Object.entries
for all the other types: Array, Object, etc
The pairs will be merged into the metadata object in the order in which they are being iterated on.