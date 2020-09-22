This plugin enables you to define custom values in the metadata. Why you would use it for is up to you, but here are some ideas:

expose a node module (e.g.: Lodash) in the metadata to use it in a template

expose process.env to your templates ( NODE_ENV , etc)

to your templates ( , etc) expose JSON files (e.g.: expose the package.json file similarly to how it's done in a classic Gruntfile)

file similarly to how it's done in a classic Gruntfile) expose your own JavaScript modules (e.g., define custom helper functions)

Install

npm install metalsmith-define

Usage

CLI

metalsmith.json

{ "plugins" : { "metalsmith-define" : { "production" : true } } }

const metalsmith = require ( 'metalsmith' ) const metalsmithDefine = require ( 'metalsmith-define' ) metalsmith(__dirname).use( metalsmithDefine({ _ : require ( 'underscore' ), development : true , pkg : require ( './package.json' ), helpers : require ( './helpers.js' ), }) )

API

options

Type: Enumerable (Array, Class, Map, Object, string, etc) Default: {}

This parameter will be iterated on all its key/value pairs either via:

{type}.prototype.entries if the method exists (e.g., Map),

if the method exists (e.g., Map), or Object.entries for all the other types: Array, Object, etc

The pairs will be merged into the metadata object in the order in which they are being iterated on.