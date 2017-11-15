A Metalsmith plugin to debug Metalsmith and plugins. It is a thin wrapper around debug making use of its namespaces and logging functionality.
$ npm install metalsmith-debug --save
Install via npm and then add the
metalsmith-debug key to your
metalsmith.json:
{
"plugins": {
"metalsmith-debug": {}
}
}
Available namespaces defined by
metalsmith-debug are:
To see debug messages, you must set a
DEBUG environment variable to the desired namespaces.
For all debug messages you can define:
$ DEBUG=metalsmith:* metalsmith
Or you can use namespaces to see only necessary messages:
$ DEBUG=metalsmith:files metalsmith
If you want to debug a specific plugin you must name it:
$ DEBUG=metalsmith-collections metalsmith
You can specify multiple namespaces to debug by separating them with commas:
$ DEBUG=metalsmith:source,metalsmith-collections metalsmith
Pass
metalsmith-debug plugin to Metalsmith with the
use method:
var debug = require('metalsmith-debug');
metalsmith.use(debug());
In case you want to use
.use(debug()) several times in your Metalsmith chain you have some options to switch off some of the
metalsmith:* namespaces. Additionally, you can add some arbitrary log text. Furthermore you can apply file matching if you only want to monitor certain files. The
match option is based on the globbing patterns implemented by multimatch.
var debug = require('metalsmith-debug');
metalsmith.use(debug({
log: "first debug", // any comment you like
metadata: false, // default: true
source: false, // default: true
destination: false, // default: true
files: true, // default: true
match: "**/*.md" // default: all files
}));