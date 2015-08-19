Enrich file metadata with date info present in source filenames.

Installation

npm install --save-dev metalsmith-date-in-filename

Usage

Set the date in the filename:

2014 -11-04-file .md date-can-2014-11-04-go-anywhere .md like in parenthesis (2014 -11-04 ) .md 20141104 -compact-format .md compact-20141104 .md

Then in your code:

var Metalsmith = require ( 'Metalsmith' ); var dateInFilename = require ( 'metalsmith-date-in-filename' ); Metalsmith(__dirname) . use ( dateInFilename ({ override : true })) . build ();

... alternatively, you can pass just a boolean to the plugin, and the override setting will be set to it:

... .use(dateInFilename(true)) ...

CLI Usage

{ "plugins" : { "metalsmith-date-in-filename" : { "override" : true } } }

License

ISC