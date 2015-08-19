Enrich file metadata with date info present in source filenames.
npm install --save-dev metalsmith-date-in-filename
Set the date in the filename:
2014-11-04-file.md
date-can-2014-11-04-go-anywhere.md
like in parenthesis (2014-11-04).md
20141104-compact-format.md
compact-20141104.md
Then in your code:
var Metalsmith = require('Metalsmith');
var dateInFilename = require('metalsmith-date-in-filename');
Metalsmith(__dirname)
.use(dateInFilename({override: true}))
.build();
... alternatively, you can pass just a boolean to the plugin, and the
override setting will be set to it:
...
.use(dateInFilename(true))
...
{
"plugins": {
"metalsmith-date-in-filename": {"override": true}
}
}
ISC