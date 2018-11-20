This is a plugin for Metalsmith that copies files matching a pattern based on either a transform function or a directory and extension . Think of metalsmith-copy as a file converter plugin like metalsmith-markdown, but it doesn't make any changes to the content and name changes are programmatically specified in its options.

Usage

If using the CLI for Metalsmith, metalsmith-copy can be used like any other plugin by including it in metalsmith.json . For example:

{ "plugins" : { "metalsmith-copy" : { "pattern" : "*.md" , "directory" : "markdown-files" } } }

Note that the transform option cannot be used, as JSON doesn't serialize JavaScript functions.

For Metalscript's JavaScript API, metalsmith-copy can be used like any other plugin, by attaching it to the function invocation chain on the Metalscript object. For example:

var copy = require ( 'metalsmith-copy' ); require ( 'metalsmith' )(__dirname) .use(copy({ pattern : '*.md' , transform : function ( file ) { return file + '.bak' ; } })) .build();

Options

metalsmith-copy requires a pattern option as well as at least one of the transformation options: extension , directory , or transform .

pattern is a globbing pattern that specifies which files to copy.

extension is an extension (starting with . ) that replaces the file's current last extension.

directory is a directory relative to the build directory for the new file to be copied.

transform supercedes both extension and directory and is a function which takes one argument (the path to the file being copied) and returns a new path for the file to be copied to.

move is boolean value indicating files should be moved instead of copied.

force is a boolean value that will force overwriting destination files. By default, this is false and overwrites will generate errors.

ignore is a globbing pattern that ignores files, overriding a match with pattern .

Use Cases

If you're running a blog, perhaps you want to mimic John Gruber's articles, where he provides both an HTML version of his article and a Markdown version (ending in .text ). To set this up with metalsmith-copy, provide the following options to the plugin:

{ "pattern" : "articles/*.md" , "extension" : ".text" }

To move all files in a given folder to the root of your build directory, you could try the following options: