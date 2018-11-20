This is a plugin for Metalsmith that copies files matching a
pattern
based on either a
transform function or a
directory and
extension. Think
of metalsmith-copy as a file converter plugin like metalsmith-markdown, but it
doesn't make any changes to the content and name changes are programmatically
specified in its options.
If using the CLI for Metalsmith, metalsmith-copy can be used like any other
plugin by including it in
metalsmith.json. For example:
{
"plugins": {
"metalsmith-copy": {
"pattern": "*.md",
"directory": "markdown-files"
}
}
}
Note that the
transform option cannot be used, as JSON doesn't serialize
JavaScript functions.
For Metalscript's JavaScript API, metalsmith-copy can be used like any other plugin, by attaching it to the function invocation chain on the Metalscript object. For example:
var copy = require('metalsmith-copy');
require('metalsmith')(__dirname)
.use(copy({
pattern: '*.md',
transform: function (file) {
return file + '.bak';
}
}))
.build();
metalsmith-copy requires a
pattern option as well as at least one of the
transformation options:
extension,
directory, or
transform.
pattern is a globbing pattern that specifies which files to copy.
extension is an extension (starting with
.) that replaces the file's
current last extension.
directory is a directory relative to the build directory for the new file
to be copied.
transform supercedes both
extension and
directory and is a function
which takes one argument (the path to the file being copied) and returns a
new path for the file to be copied to.
move is boolean value indicating files should be moved instead of copied.
force is a boolean value that will force overwriting destination files. By
default, this is false and overwrites will generate errors.
ignore is a globbing pattern that ignores files, overriding a match with
pattern.
If you're running a blog, perhaps you want to mimic John Gruber's articles,
where he provides both an HTML version of his article and a Markdown version
(ending in
.text). To set this up with metalsmith-copy, provide the
following options to the plugin:
{
"pattern": "articles/*.md",
"extension": ".text"
}
To move all files in a given folder to the root of your build directory, you could try the following options:
{
"pattern": "static/*",
"directory": "",
"move": true
}