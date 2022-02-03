A Metalsmith plugin that lets you group files together into ordered collections, like blog posts. That way you can loop over them to generate index pages, add 'next' and 'previous' links between them, and more

Features

can match files by collection file metadata

file metadata can match files by pattern

can limit the number of files in a collection

can filter files in a collection based on file metadata

adds collections to global metadata

adds next and previous references to each file in the collection

Installation

NPM:

npm install @metalsmith/collections

Yarn:

yarn add @metalsmith/collections

Usage

Pass options to @metalsmith/collections in the plugin chain:

const Metalsmith = require ( 'metalsmith' ) const markdown = require ( '@metalsmith/markdown' ) const collections = require ( '@metalsmith/collections' ) Metalsmith(__dirname) .use(markdown()) .use(collections()) Metalsmith(__dirname) .use(markdown()) .use(collections({ news : { pattern : 'news/**/*.html' } })) Metalsmith(__dirname) .use(markdown()) .use(collections({ pattern : { pattern : 'news/**/*.html' }, metadata : null , filterBy : () => true , sortBy : defaultSort, reverse : false , limit : Infinity , refer : true })

Note: all examples in the readme use the same collections definitions under Defining collections

Options

All options are optional

pattern string|string[] - one or more glob patterns to group files into a collection

- one or more glob patterns to group files into a collection filterBy Function - a function that returns false for files that should be filtered out of the collection

- a function that returns for files that should be filtered out of the collection limit number - restrict the number of files in a collection to at most limit

- restrict the number of files in a collection to at most sortBy string|Function - a file metadata key to sort by (for example date or pubdate or title ), or a custom sort function

- a file metadata key to sort by (for example or or ), or a custom sort function reverse boolean - whether the sort should be reversed (e.g., for a news/blog collection, you typically want reverse: true )

- whether the sort should be reversed (e.g., for a news/blog collection, you typically want ) metadata Object|string - metadata to attach to the collection. Will be available as metalsmith.metadata().collections.<name>.metadata . This can be used for example to attach metadata for index pages. If a string is passed, it will be interpreted as a file path to an external JSON or YAML metadata file

- metadata to attach to the collection. Will be available as . This can be used for example to attach metadata for index pages. If a string is passed, it will be interpreted as a file path to an external or metadata file refer boolean - will add previous and next keys to each file in a collection. true by default

Defining collections

There are 2 ways to create collections & they can be used together:

by pattern - for example, this is how you would create multiple pattern-based collections, based on the folders photos , news , and services : metalsmith.use( collections({ gallery : 'photos/**/*.{jpg,png}' , news : { metadata : { title : 'Latest news' , description : 'All the latest in politics & world news' , slug : 'news' }, pattern : 'news/**/*.html' , sortBy : 'pubdate' , reverse : true }, services : 'services/**/*.html' }) )

by file metadata - add a collection property to the front-matter of each file that you want to add to a collection. The markdown file below will be included in the news collection even if it's not in the news folder (see previous example) something-happened.md --- title: Something happened collection: news pubdate: 2021-12-01 layout: news.hbs --- ...contents Note that you can also add the same file to multiple collections, which is useful for example if you want to use @metalsmith/collections as a category system: something-happened.md title: Something happened collection: - news - category_politics - category_world pubdate: 2021-12-01 layout: news.hbs --- ...contents

Rendering collection items

Here is an example of using @metalsmith/layouts with jstransformer-handlebars to render the something-happened.md news item, with links to the next and previous news items (using refer: true options):

layouts/news.njk

< h1 > {{ title }} </ h1 > < a href = "/ {{ collections.news.metadata.slug }} ">Back to news </ a > {{ contents | safe }} < hr > {{# if previous}} Read the previous news: < a href = "/ {{ previous.path }} "> {{ previous.title }} </ a > {{/ if }} {{# if next}} Read the next news: < a href = "/ {{ next.path }} "> {{ next.title }} </ a > {{/ if }}

Note: If you don't need the next and previous references, you can pass the option refer: false

Rendering collection index

All matched files are added to an array that is exposed as a key of metalsmith global metadata, for example the news collection would be accessible at Metalsmith.metadata().collections.news . Below is an example of how you could render an index page for the news collection:

layouts/news-index.hbs

< h1 > {{ title }} </ h1 > < p > {{ description }} </ p > < hr > {{# if collections.news.length }} < ul > {{# each collections.news}} < li > < h3 > < a href = "/ {{path}} "> {{ title }} </ a > </ h3 > < p > {{ excerpt }} </ p > </ li > {{/ each }} </ ul > {{/ each }} {{ else }} No news at the moment... {{/ if }}

Custom sorting, filtering and limiting

You could define an order property on a set of files and pass sortBy: "order" to @metalsmith/collections for example, or you could override the sort with a custom function (for example to do multi-level sorting). For instance, this function sorts the "subpages" collection by a numerical "index" property but places unindexed items last.

metalsmith.use( collections({ subpages : { sortBy : function ( a, b ) { let aNum, bNum aNum = +a.index bNum = +b.index if (aNum != aNum && bNum != bNum) return 0 if (aNum != aNum) return 1 if (bNum != bNum) return -1 if (aNum > bNum) return 1 if (bNum > aNum) return -1 return 0 } } }) )

Note: the sortBy option also understands nested keypaths, e.g. display.order

The filterBy function is passed a single argument which corresponds to each file's metadata. You can use the metadata to perform comparisons or carry out other decision-making logic. If the function you supply evaluates to true , the file will be added to the collection. If it evaluates to false , the file will not be added. The filterBy function below could work for a collection named thisYearsNews as it would filter out all the items that are older than this year:

function filterBy ( file ) { const today = new Date () const pubdate = new Date (file.pubdate) return pubdate.getFullYear() === today.getFullYear() }

Add a limit option to a collection config, for example to separate recent articles from archives:

metalsmith.use( collections({ recentArticles : { pattern : 'articles/**/*.html' , sortBy : 'date' , limit : 10 }, archives : { pattern : 'archives/**/*.html' , sortBy : 'date' } }) )

Note: the collection is first sorted, reversed, filtered, and then limited, if applicable.

Collection Metadata

Additional metadata can be added to the collection object:

metalsmith.use( collections({ news : { metadata : { title : 'Latest news' , description : 'All the latest in politics & world news' , slug : 'news' } } }) )

Collection metadata can be loaded from a json or yaml file (path relative to Metalsmith.directory() ):

metalsmith.use( collections({ articles : { sortBy : 'date' , reverse : true , metadata : 'path/to/file.json' } }) )

Debug

To log debug output, set the DEBUG environment variable to @metalsmith/collections :

Linux/Mac:

DEBUG=@metalsmith/collections

Windows:

set "DEBUG=@metalsmith/collections"

CLI Usage

Add the @metalsmith/collections key to your metalsmith.json plugins key:

{ "plugins" : [ { "@metalsmith/collections" : { "articles" : { "sortBy" : "date" , "reverse" : true } } } ] }

License

MIT