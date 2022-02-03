A Metalsmith plugin that lets you group files together into ordered collections, like blog posts. That way you can loop over them to generate index pages, add 'next' and 'previous' links between them, and more
collection file metadata
next and
previous references to each file in the collection
NPM:
npm install @metalsmith/collections
Yarn:
yarn add @metalsmith/collections
Pass options to
@metalsmith/collections in the plugin chain:
const Metalsmith = require('metalsmith')
const markdown = require('@metalsmith/markdown')
const collections = require('@metalsmith/collections')
// defaults, only create collections based on file metadata
Metalsmith(__dirname)
.use(markdown())
.use(collections())
// defaults for a "news" collection, except pattern option
Metalsmith(__dirname)
.use(markdown())
.use(collections({
news: { pattern: 'news/**/*.html' }
}))
// explicit defaults for a "news" collection, except pattern option
Metalsmith(__dirname)
.use(markdown())
.use(collections({
pattern: { pattern: 'news/**/*.html' },
metadata: null,
filterBy: () => true,
sortBy: defaultSort,
reverse: false,
limit: Infinity,
refer: true
})
Note: all examples in the readme use the same collections definitions under Defining collections
All options are optional
string|string[] - one or more glob patterns to group files into a collection
Function - a function that returns
false for files that should be filtered out of the collection
number - restrict the number of files in a collection to at most
limit
string|Function - a file metadata key to sort by (for example
date or
pubdate or
title), or a custom sort function
boolean - whether the sort should be reversed (e.g., for a news/blog collection, you typically want
reverse: true)
Object|string - metadata to attach to the collection. Will be available as
metalsmith.metadata().collections.<name>.metadata. This can be used for example to attach metadata for index pages. If a string is passed, it will be interpreted as a file path to an external
JSON or
YAML metadata file
boolean - will add
previous and
next keys to each file in a collection.
true by default
There are 2 ways to create collections & they can be used together:
by pattern - for example, this is how you would create multiple pattern-based collections, based on the folders
photos,
news, and
services:
metalsmith.use(
collections({
gallery: 'photos/**/*.{jpg,png}',
news: {
metadata: {
title: 'Latest news',
description: 'All the latest in politics & world news',
slug: 'news'
},
pattern: 'news/**/*.html',
sortBy: 'pubdate',
reverse: true
},
services: 'services/**/*.html'
})
)
by file metadata - add a
collection property to the front-matter of each file that you want to add to a collection. The markdown file below will be included in the
news collection even if it's not in the
news folder (see previous example)
something-happened.md
---
title: Something happened
collection: news
pubdate: 2021-12-01
layout: news.hbs
---
...contents
Note that you can also add the same file to multiple collections, which is useful for example if you want to use
@metalsmith/collections as a category system:
something-happened.md
title: Something happened
collection:
- news
- category_politics
- category_world
pubdate: 2021-12-01
layout: news.hbs
---
...contents
Here is an example of using @metalsmith/layouts with jstransformer-handlebars to render the
something-happened.md news item, with links to the next and previous news items (using
refer: true options):
layouts/news.njk
<h1>{{ title }}</h1> {{!-- something-happened.md title --}}
<a href="/{{ collections.news.metadata.slug }}">Back to news</a> {{!-- news collection metadata.slug --}}
{{ contents | safe }}
<hr>
{{!-- previous & next are added by @metalsmith/collections --}}
{{#if previous}}
Read the previous news:
<a href="/{{ previous.path }}">{{ previous.title }}</a>
{{/if}}
{{#if next}}
Read the next news:
<a href="/{{ next.path }}">{{ next.title }}</a>
{{/if}}
Note: If you don't need the
next and
previous references, you can pass the option
refer: false
All matched files are added to an array that is exposed as a key of metalsmith global metadata, for example the
news collection would be accessible at
Metalsmith.metadata().collections.news . Below is an example of how you could render an index page for the
news collection:
layouts/news-index.hbs
<h1>{{ title }}</h1> {{!-- news collection metadata.title --}}
<p>{{ description }}</p> {{!-- news collection metadata.description --}}
<hr>
{{!-- previous & next are added by @metalsmith/collections --}}
{{#if collections.news.length }}
<ul>
{{#each collections.news}}
<li>
<h3><a href="/{{path}}">{{ title }}</a></h3>
<p>{{ excerpt }}</p>
</li>
{{/each}}
</ul>
{{/each}}
{{else}}
No news at the moment...
{{/if}}
You could define an
order property on a set of files and pass
sortBy: "order" to
@metalsmith/collections for example, or you could override the sort with a custom function (for example to do multi-level sorting). For instance, this function sorts the "subpages" collection by a numerical "index" property but places unindexed items last.
metalsmith.use(
collections({
subpages: {
sortBy: function (a, b) {
let aNum, bNum
aNum = +a.index
bNum = +b.index
// Test for NaN
if (aNum != aNum && bNum != bNum) return 0
if (aNum != aNum) return 1
if (bNum != bNum) return -1
// Normal comparison, want lower numbers first
if (aNum > bNum) return 1
if (bNum > aNum) return -1
return 0
}
}
})
)
Note: the
sortBy option also understands nested keypaths, e.g.
display.order
The
filterBy function is passed a single argument which corresponds to each file's metadata. You can use the metadata to perform comparisons or carry out other decision-making logic. If the function you supply evaluates to
true, the file will be added to the collection. If it evaluates to
false, the file will not be added. The filterBy function below could work for a collection named
thisYearsNews as it would filter out all the items that are older than this year:
function filterBy(file) {
const today = new Date()
const pubdate = new Date(file.pubdate)
return pubdate.getFullYear() === today.getFullYear()
}
Add a
limit option to a collection config, for example to separate recent articles from archives:
metalsmith.use(
collections({
recentArticles: {
pattern: 'articles/**/*.html',
sortBy: 'date',
limit: 10
},
archives: {
pattern: 'archives/**/*.html',
sortBy: 'date'
}
})
)
Note: the collection is first sorted, reversed, filtered, and then limited, if applicable.
Additional metadata can be added to the collection object:
metalsmith.use(
collections({
news: {
metadata: {
title: 'Latest news',
description: 'All the latest in politics & world news',
slug: 'news'
}
}
})
)
Collection metadata can be loaded from a
json or
yaml file (path relative to
Metalsmith.directory()):
metalsmith.use(
collections({
articles: {
sortBy: 'date',
reverse: true,
metadata: 'path/to/file.json'
}
})
)
To log debug output, set the
DEBUG environment variable to
@metalsmith/collections:
Linux/Mac:
DEBUG=@metalsmith/collections
Windows:
set "DEBUG=@metalsmith/collections"
Add the
@metalsmith/collections key to your
metalsmith.json
plugins key:
{
"plugins": [
{
"@metalsmith/collections": {
"articles": {
"sortBy": "date",
"reverse": true
}
}
}
]
}