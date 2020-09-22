This plugin allows you to minify your CSS files by leveraging clean-css.
npm install metalsmith-clean-css clean-css
metalsmith.json
{
"plugins": {
"metalsmith-clean-css": {
"files": "**/*.css"
}
}
}
const metalsmith = require('metalsmith')
const metalsmithCleanCSS = require('metalsmith-clean-css')
metalsmith(__dirname).use(
metalsmithCleanCSS({
files: 'src/**/*.css',
cleanCSS: {
rebase: true,
},
})
)
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
Allow you to directly manipulate the clean-css API. The configuration object will be passed as is.
Type:
string
Default:
**/*.css
This option defines which files are concerned by the minification. This string is directly passed to minimatch. Each file matching the pattern will be minified in place using clean-css.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Whether the source maps should be kept after the minification. You can force
to inline the source maps (without creating an extra
.map file in the
build) by setting
options.sourceMapInlineSources to
true.
This plugin supports the forwarding of existing source maps, it will first
look for a
sourceMap property on the file, then for
.map file, and
finally fallback to inline source maps.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Whether the source maps should be inlined in each CSS file. If set to
true
the source maps will be inlined in each file, and no extra
.map file will
be generated.