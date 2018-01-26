A Metalsmith plugin to make your workflow easier (using BrowserSync).

Installation

npm install metalsmith-browser-sync

Example

Pass options to the BrowserSync plugin and pass it to Metalsmith with the use method:

var browserSync = require ( 'metalsmith-browser-sync' ); metalsmith.use(browserSync({ server : "myBuildDirectory" , files : [ "src/**/*.md" , "templates/**/*.hbs" ] }));

The default options are:

var defaultOpts = { server : "build" , files : [ "src/**/*.md" , "templates/**/*.hbs" ] }

Options

You can pass any options you could normally pass to BrowserSync

Files

The files option represents the pattern option of BrowserSync.watch().

Callback

You can also pass a callback function, which is called when BrowserSync has completed all setup tasks and is ready to use. This is useful when you need to wait for information (for example: urls, port etc) or perform other tasks synchronously.

var browserSync = require ( 'metalsmith-browser-sync' ); metalsmith.use(browserSync({ server : "myBuildDirectory" , files : [ "src/**/*.md" , "templates/**/*.hbs" ] }, function ( err, bs ) { }));

License

MIT - view the full license here