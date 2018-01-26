A Metalsmith plugin to make your workflow easier (using BrowserSync).
$ npm install metalsmith-browser-sync
Pass
options to the BrowserSync plugin and pass it to Metalsmith with the
use method:
var browserSync = require('metalsmith-browser-sync');
metalsmith.use(browserSync({
server : "myBuildDirectory",
files : ["src/**/*.md", "templates/**/*.hbs"]
}));
The default options are:
var defaultOpts = {
server : "build",
files : ["src/**/*.md", "templates/**/*.hbs"]
}
You can pass any options you could normally pass to BrowserSync
The files option represents the pattern option of BrowserSync.watch().
You can also pass a callback function, which is called when BrowserSync has completed all setup tasks and is ready to use. This is useful when you need to wait for information (for example: urls, port etc) or perform other tasks synchronously.
var browserSync = require('metalsmith-browser-sync');
metalsmith.use(browserSync({
server : "myBuildDirectory",
files : ["src/**/*.md", "templates/**/*.hbs"]
}, function (err, bs) {
// do some stuff here
}));