Metalsmith plugin to check for internal broken links
Small typos can often result in unexpected broken links. This plugin aims to catch them as early as possible.
It checks for relative and root-relative links which do not have a corresponding file in the Metalsmith pipeline. It (currently) ignores all absolute links.
Any broken links will cause an
Error to be thrown (or a warning to be printed if
options.warn is set).
By default, all
href attributes of
<a> tags and all
src attributes of
<img> tags are checked.
This plugin uses cheerio to find link and image tags and urijs to manipulate URLs.
I also wrote a blog post about what I learned developing this plugin.
In your Metalsmith source dir, you have the following file (
dir1/test-file.html):
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>
<a href="/a.html">(Root-relative link) Error if 'a.html' not in files</a>
<a href="a.html">(Relative link) Error if 'dir1/a.html' not in files</a>
<a href="./a.html">(Relative link) Error if 'dir1/a.html' not in files</a>
<a href="../a.html">(Relative link) Error if 'a.html' not in files</a>
<a href="/">(Root-relative link to dir) Error if 'index.html' not in files</a>
<a href="dir2/">(Relative link to dir) Error if 'dir1/dir2/index.html' not in files</a>
<a href="#fragment">(Hash fragment link) Always valid</a>
<a href="/dir2/#fragment">(Hash fragment link) Error if 'dir2/index.html' not in files</a>
<a>Missing href attribute, always broken</a>
<img src="testimg.jpg" alt="(Relative link) Error if 'dir1/testimg.jpg' not in files">
<img src="/testimg.jpg" alt="(Root-relative link) Error if 'testimg.jpg' not in files">
</body>
</html>
Note that links to directories are allowed if they have a trailing slash (the
index.html file will be looked for). However links to directories without a trailing slash are not allowed unless the
allowRedirects option is set.
$ npm install --save metalsmith-broken-link-checker
In
metalsmith.json:
{
"source": "src",
"destination": "build",
"plugins": {
"metalsmith-broken-link-checker": true
}
}
var Metalsmith = require('metalsmith')
var blc = require('metalsmith-broken-link-checker')
Metalsmith(__dirname)
// Build your full site here...
.use(blc(options))
.build()
allowRegex (optional, default: null )
allowRedirects (optional, default: false )
dir1/)
dir1/ or
dir1)
allowAnchors (optional, default: true )
<a> tag with a
name attribute but no
href attribute (used for jumping to elements on a page with hash fragments)
allowAnchors set to
true, the following would be allowed:
<a name="anchor">Anchor text</a>
checkImages (optional, default: true )
src attributes of
<img> tags
checkLinks (optional, default: true )
href attributes of
<a> tags
checkAnchors (optional, default: false )
file.html#someid could link to a valid file but the file content could be missing the
someid id or name on an element
warn (optional, default: false )
Error when encountering the first broken link
baseURL (optional, default: null )
/base
http://example.com/base/ then links to
/base/dir/file.html will be valid if
dir/file.html exists in the metalsmith pipeline