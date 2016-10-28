openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ma

metalsmith-autoprefixer

by Erik Sundahl
1.1.2 (see all)

Autoprefixer plugin for Metalsmith

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

92

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

metalsmith-autoprefixer

Build Status Dependencies

An Autoprefixer plugin for Metalsmith.

Installation

npm install --save metalsmith-autoprefixer

Getting Started

If you haven't checked out Metalsmith before, head over to their website and check out the documentation.

In order to use this plugin, you need to include the autoprefixer module in your package.json file:

{
  ...
  "dependencies": {
    ...
    "autoprefixer": "*"
  }
  
}

CLI Usage

If you are using the command-line version of Metalsmith, you can install via npm, and then add the metalsmith-autoprefixer key to your metalsmith.json file:

{
  "plugins": {
    "metalsmith-autoprefixer": {}
  }
}

JavaScript API

If you are using the JS Api for Metalsmith, then you can require the module and add it to your .use() directives:

var autoprefixer = require('metalsmith-autoprefixer');

metalsmith.use(autoprefixer());

Options

None yet

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial