An Autoprefixer plugin for Metalsmith.
npm install --save metalsmith-autoprefixer
If you haven't checked out Metalsmith before, head over to their website and check out the documentation.
In order to use this plugin, you need to include the
autoprefixer module in your
package.json file:
{
...
"dependencies": {
...
"autoprefixer": "*"
}
}
If you are using the command-line version of Metalsmith, you can install via npm, and then add the
metalsmith-autoprefixer key to your
metalsmith.json file:
{
"plugins": {
"metalsmith-autoprefixer": {}
}
}
If you are using the JS Api for Metalsmith, then you can require the module and add it to your
.use() directives:
var autoprefixer = require('metalsmith-autoprefixer');
metalsmith.use(autoprefixer());
None yet