An Autoprefixer plugin for Metalsmith.

Installation

npm install --save metalsmith-autoprefixer

Getting Started

If you haven't checked out Metalsmith before, head over to their website and check out the documentation.

In order to use this plugin, you need to include the autoprefixer module in your package.json file:

{ ... "dependencies" : { ... "autoprefixer" : "*" } }

CLI Usage

If you are using the command-line version of Metalsmith, you can install via npm, and then add the metalsmith-autoprefixer key to your metalsmith.json file:

{ "plugins" : { "metalsmith-autoprefixer" : {} } }

JavaScript API

If you are using the JS Api for Metalsmith, then you can require the module and add it to your .use() directives:

var autoprefixer = require ( 'metalsmith-autoprefixer' ); metalsmith.use(autoprefixer());

Options

None yet