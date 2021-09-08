Join #metal on our Slack Channel
Metal.js is a JavaScript library for building UI components in a solid, flexible way.
Metal.js is widely used and well maintained internally at Liferay but does not currently have staffing to support the open source release. As such this project is mostly internal and support is minimal. For certain issues, like build integration we are in an especially bad position to offer support.
To get assistance you can use any of the following forums
We will try our best, but keep in mind that given our support staffing, we may not be able to help.
Install NodeJS >= v0.12.0, if you don't have it yet.
Install lerna global dependency:
[sudo] npm install -g lerna@2.2.0
Run the bootstrap script to install local dependencies and link packages together:
npm run lerna
Run tests:
npm test
