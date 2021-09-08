Join #metal on our Slack Channel

Metal.js is a JavaScript library for building UI components in a solid, flexible way.

Support and Project status

Metal.js is widely used and well maintained internally at Liferay but does not currently have staffing to support the open source release. As such this project is mostly internal and support is minimal. For certain issues, like build integration we are in an especially bad position to offer support.

To get assistance you can use any of the following forums

Look through the documentation. File an issue on GitHub

We will try our best, but keep in mind that given our support staffing, we may not be able to help.

Setup

Install NodeJS >= v0.12.0, if you don't have it yet. Install lerna global dependency: [sudo] npm install -g lerna @ 2 . 2 . 0 Run the bootstrap script to install local dependencies and link packages together: npm run lerna Run tests: npm test

Big Thanks

Cross-browser Testing Platform and Open Source <3 Provided by Sauce Labs

License

BSD License © Liferay, Inc.