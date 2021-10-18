Metafetch fetches a given URL's title, description, images, links etc.

Installation

Use NPM to install:

npm install metafetch

Usage

var metafetch = require ( 'metafetch' ); metafetch.fetch( 'http://www.facebook.com' [, options], function ( err, meta ) { console .log( 'title: ' , meta.title); console .log( 'description: ' , meta.description); console .log( 'type: ' , meta.type); console .log( 'url: ' , meta.url); console .log( 'ampURL: ' , meta.ampURL); console .log( 'siteName: ' , meta.siteName); console .log( 'charset: ' , meta.charset); console .log( 'image: ' , meta.image); console .log( 'meta: ' , meta.meta); console .log( 'images: ' , meta.images); console .log( 'links: ' , meta.links); console .log( 'headers: ' , meta.headers); console .log( 'language: ' , meta.language); });

Or using Promise

metafetch. fetch ( 'http://www.facebook.com' [, options ]). then ( function (meta) { console.log( 'title: ' , meta.title); console.log( 'description: ' , meta.description); console.log( 'type: ' , meta. type ); console.log( 'url: ' , meta.url); console.log( 'ampURL: ' , meta.ampURL); console.log( 'siteName: ' , meta.siteName); console.log( 'charset: ' , meta.charset); console.log( 'image: ' , meta.image); console.log( 'meta: ' , meta.meta); console.log( 'images: ' , meta.images); console.log( 'links: ' , meta.links); console.log( 'headers: ' , meta.headers); console.log( 'language: ' , meta. language ); }).catch(console.error);

metafetch .fetch ( 'http://www.facebook.com' , { userAgent : "User Agent/Defaults to Firefox 58" , flags : { images : false, links : false, language : false }, http : { timeout : 30000 , headers : { Accept : "*/*" } } }, function(err, meta) { console .log ( 'title: ' , meta.title); console .log ( 'description: ' , meta.description); console .log ( 'type: ' , meta.type); console .log ( 'url: ' , meta.url); console .log ( 'ampURL: ' , meta.ampURL); console .log ( 'siteName: ' , meta.siteName); console .log ( 'charset: ' , meta.charset); console .log ( 'image: ' , meta.image); console .log ( 'meta: ' , meta.meta); console .log ( 'headers: ' , meta.headers); console .log ( 'language: ' , meta.language); });

Set User Agent across instance

metafetch .setUserAgent ( "PersonalBot" );

Response Data

title : Page title or og:title meta tag.

: Page title or meta tag. description : Page description or og:description meta tag.

: Page description or meta tag. image : og:image meta tag.

: meta tag. url : Page url or og:url meta tag.

: Page url or meta tag. ampURL : URL from amphtml tag or null.

: URL from amphtml tag or null. uri : Page uri object, parsed by uri-js.

: Page uri object, parsed by uri-js. images : All images on this page.

: All images on this page. links : All links on this page.

: All links on this page. meta : All the meta tags that with a property or name attribute. e.g <meta property="author" content="Example"> , <meta name="description" content="Example.">

: All the meta tags that with a or attribute. e.g , headers : HTTP headers, lowercasing field names much like node does.

: HTTP headers, lowercasing field names much like node does. language : Content language (ISO 639-1) based on meta data/headers, falling back to detection by franc.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2017 Brahma Dev;

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.