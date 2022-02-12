openbase logo
0

GitHub Stars

886

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

METACALL

MetaCall Polyglot Runtime

MetaCall.io | Install | Docs

M E T A C A L L

MetaCall allows calling functions, methods or procedures between multiple programming languages.

sum.py

def sum(a, b):
  return a + b

main.js

const { sum } = require('./sum.py');

sum(3, 4); // 7

shell

metacall main.js

MetaCall is a extensible, embeddable and interoperable cross-platform polyglot runtime. It supports NodeJS, Vanilla JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, Ruby, C#, Java, WASM, Go, C, C++, Rust, D, Cobol and more.

Install

The easiest way to install MetaCall is the following:

curl -sL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/metacall/install/master/install.sh | sh

For more information about other install methodologies and platforms or Docker, check the install documentation.

Examples

You can find a complete list of examples in the documentation. If you are interested in submitting new examples, please contact us in our chats.

