MetaCall allows calling functions, methods or procedures between multiple programming languages.
sum.py
def sum(a, b):
return a + b
main.js
const { sum } = require('./sum.py');
sum(3, 4); // 7
shell
metacall main.js
MetaCall is a extensible, embeddable and interoperable cross-platform polyglot runtime. It supports NodeJS, Vanilla JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, Ruby, C#, Java, WASM, Go, C, C++, Rust, D, Cobol and more.
The easiest way to install MetaCall is the following:
curl -sL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/metacall/install/master/install.sh | sh
For more information about other install methodologies and platforms or Docker, check the install documentation.
You can find a complete list of examples in the documentation. If you are interested in submitting new examples, please contact us in our chats.