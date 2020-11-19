The marked markdown processor for Node.js with support for YAML metadata

Just a quick extension I needed for processing markdown in Node. Props to Christopher Jeffrey for his excellent markdown processor 'marked'.

The meta-marked function behaves exactly the same as marked , except for the following:

Instead of returning a parsed string, meta-marked returns an object with the following properties: meta contains the metadata object or null if metadata isn't found html contains the parsed HTML markdown contains the text of the markdown section of the string

returns an object with the following properties: metaMarked.noMeta is a reference to the marked function, so it can be used to avoid parsing metadata.

In order to include metadata in a document, insert YAML at the top of the document surrounded by --- and ... . Note that if the given string doesn't start with --- , it will not be interpreted as having metadata.

Example

Title: My awesome markdown file Author: Me Scripts: - js/doStuff.js - js/doMoreStuff.js ... Regular text and stuff goes here.

You can also use the approach below, which will result in a very nice data table at the top of your markdown when viewing the file GitHub:

Title: My awesome markdown file Author: Me Scripts: - js/doStuff.js - js/doMoreStuff.js Regular text and stuff goes here.

Both of the above will result in the following output:

{ "meta" : { "Title" : "My awesome markdown file" , "Author" : "Me" , "Scripts" : [ "js/doStuff.js" , "js/doMoreStuff.js" ] }, "html" : "<h2>Header</h2>

<p>Regular text and stuff goes here.</p>

" , "markdown" : "



##Header

Regular text and stuff goes here." }

###Testing

npm test

Licensed under the MIT License. © 2013-2014 j201