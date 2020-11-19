Just a quick extension I needed for processing markdown in Node. Props to Christopher Jeffrey for his excellent markdown processor 'marked'.
The
meta-marked function behaves exactly the same as
marked, except for the following:
meta-marked returns an object with the following properties:
meta contains the metadata object or
null if metadata isn't found
html contains the parsed HTML
markdown contains the text of the markdown section of the string
metaMarked.noMeta is a reference to the
marked function, so it can be used to avoid parsing metadata.
In order to include metadata in a document, insert YAML at the top of the document surrounded by
--- and
.... Note that if the given string doesn't start with
---, it will not be interpreted as having metadata.
---
Title: My awesome markdown file
Author: Me
Scripts:
- js/doStuff.js
- js/doMoreStuff.js
...
##Header
Regular text and stuff goes here.
You can also use the approach below, which will result in a very nice data table at the top of your markdown when viewing the file GitHub:
---
Title: My awesome markdown file
Author: Me
Scripts:
- js/doStuff.js
- js/doMoreStuff.js
---
##Header
Regular text and stuff goes here.
Both of the above will result in the following output:
{
"meta": {
"Title": "My awesome markdown file",
"Author": "Me",
"Scripts": [
"js/doStuff.js",
"js/doMoreStuff.js"
]
},
"html": "<h2>Header</h2>\n<p>Regular text and stuff goes here.</p>\n",
"markdown": "\n\n##Header\nRegular text and stuff goes here."
}
###Testing
npm test
Licensed under the MIT License. © 2013-2014 j201