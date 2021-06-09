Manage your meta repo and child git repositories.

git plugin for meta

Usage

➜ meta git Usage : meta-git [options] [command] Commands : branch List, create, or delete branches checkout Switch branches or restore working tree files clean Remove untracked files from the working tree clone Clone meta and child repositories into new directories pull Fetch from and integrate with another repository or a local branch push Update remote refs along with associated objects remote Manage set of tracked repositories status Show the working tree status tag Create, list, delete or verify a tag object signed with GPG update Clone any repos that exist in your .meta file but aren't cloned locally help [cmd] display help for [cmd] Options: -h, --help output usage information

meta git clone

Clones a meta repository and it's child repositories.

meta git clone <repo>

Clones any child repositories from the .meta file that are missing.

meta git clone <repo>

meta git status

Track your progress on all branches at once:

meta git status

meta git branch

View what branches exist on all your repos:

meta git branch

meta git checkout

Create new branches on all your repos at once:

meta git checkout -b [branch-name]

Check out an existing branch in all projects:

meta git checkout main

Revert all modified files to their remote status:

meta git checkout .

meta git clean

Remove unwanted untracked files on all repos: