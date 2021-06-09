Manage your meta repo and child git repositories.
git plugin for meta
➜ meta git
Usage: meta-git [options] [command]
Commands:
branch List, create, or delete branches
checkout Switch branches or restore working tree files
clean Remove untracked files from the working tree
clone Clone meta and child repositories into new directories
pull Fetch from and integrate with another repository or a local branch
push Update remote refs along with associated objects
remote Manage set of tracked repositories
status Show the working tree status
tag Create, list, delete or verify a tag object signed with GPG
update Clone any repos that exist in your .meta file but aren't cloned locally
help [cmd] display help for [cmd]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
Clones a meta repository and it's child repositories.
meta git clone <repo>
Clones any child repositories from the
.meta file that are missing.
meta git clone <repo>
Track your progress on all branches at once:
meta git status
View what branches exist on all your repos:
meta git branch
Create new branches on all your repos at once:
meta git checkout -b [branch-name]
Check out an existing branch in all projects:
meta git checkout main
Revert all modified files to their remote status:
meta git checkout .
Remove unwanted untracked files on all repos:
meta git clean -fd