Spatial media like virtual reality or augmented reality is perceived in such a fundamentally different way than computer graphics as we know them that we need to find new ways to describe it. This is an approach.
Furthermore this is an attempt to create the most accessible virtual reality library possible.
Node.js must be installed.
(If you don't know how to use the terminal watch this.)
Clone a full copy of Meta.js:
git clone https://github.com/florianmaxim/meta
Select an example:
cd examples/basics
Run and open it in your browser:
npm start
mkdir meta && cd meta
npm init && npm install parcel-bundler meta-client
touch index.html index.js
<html>
<body>
<script src="./index.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
import {on, Cube} from 'meta-client';
on('touch', (data) => new Cube({position:data.position});
parcel index.html
Open http://localhost:1234/ in your browser.
Alternatively you can also put all steps together in a single line like this:
touch index.html index.js && echo '<html><body><script src="./index.js"></script></body></html>' >> ./index.html && echo "import {Ground, Cube, on} from 'meta-client';\nnew Ground();\non('touch', (data) => new Cube().set(data.position));" >> ./index.js && npm init -y && npm i parcel-bundler meta-client && parcel index.html
Read the Wiki to learn how to use Meta.js.
Read the full code documentation.
Join the Slack channel to talk about (virtual) space.
As any other software this is based on thousands of layers of programming abstraction. The upper layers on which this is build on are Three.js (Javascript 3D library) and Oimo.js (Javascript physics engine).
I probably learned most about space from Walter Lewin.
I probably learned most about toys from Julian Summer Miller.
That's basically what brought me here.
MIT
Let's start to redefine space!