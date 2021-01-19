Command-line Messaging for Facebook Messenger
Messer is a rich Facebook Messenger client for your terminal. Send and receive messages, view chat historys and more!
$ npm install -g messer
nodeversion 12.x required
Install
messer
Run
messer
$ messer
Enter your login details (don't worry, we don't store a thing)
We don't store your username, password, or any of your interactions on Messer.
The only thing we store is a temporary login token when you first log in. This let's us authenticate you with Facebook without you having to enter your username and password every time. If you want to get rid of it, simply run
messer cleanup, or if you're in a Messer session, run the
logout command.
No, unforunately not. If you use Messer with a deactivated Facebook account, your account will be reactivated.
Messages from group chats appear like
(My cool friends) John Smith - hey guys!!$$@@
Send a message to a group by using the
message command. The
name is the name of the group chat! Reply works as normal
message
Sends a message to a given user
(message | m) "<user>" <message>
Examples
message "Matthew" hello world!
m "Matthew" hello world!
When sending a message, Messer picks the closest match to what you type in as
user. For this reason, you should probably use last names if you want to avoid accidentally texting someone.
reply
Replys to the last message you recevied i.e. Sends a message to the user of the most recently received message.
(reply | r) <message>
Example
r "hey yo this is my reply"
Note: this will only work if you have received at least one message through Messer.
contacts
Lists all of your Facebook friends
contacts
history
Displays the last n messages in the conversation with a given user. The number of messages to retrieve are optional (default is 5).
(history | h) "<user>" [<n>]
Examples
history "Matthew" 10
h "Matthew"
recent
Displays the n most recent conversations. The number of threads is optional (default is 5).
The
--history option will display the 5 most recent messages in each thread.
recent [<n>] [--history]
Examples
recent
recent 10
recent --history
clear
Clears the number of unread messages in the window title. Since we cannot listen on focus events, it has to be done manually.
(clear | c)
logout
Logs you out
logout
mute
Mutes a thread. If no seconds are specified, the thread is muted indefinetely.
mute "<thread-name>" [seconds]
unmute
Unmutes a thread
unmute "<thread-name>"
settings
Configure your user settings on Messer
settings (set | get | list) [<key>=<value>]
Examples
settings list
settings get SHOW_READ
settings set SHOW_READ=true
For supported settings, see section below
SHOW_READ
clear command
Locking on to a user or group allows you to send messages without having to specify the
message command; just type away!
lock "Tom Q"
To unlock, simply run:
--unlock
When in this mode, any messages sent or recieved in the thread will be deleted for you (note, they won't be deleted for everyone).
lock "Tom Q" --secret
Messer can be run in non-interactive mode with command line arguments to execute a single command.
messer --command='<command>'
Login will be prompted if this is the first time logging in.
Examples
messer --command='m "John Smith" Hey, John'
messer --command='r Hey, John'
If ever you want to clean up any old Messer sessions and start from scratch, run:
$ messer cleanup
Want to add a new command, fix a bug or improve Messer in another way? Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.
This project is licensed under the ISC License - see the LICENSE file for details
Great command-line tool for Facebook Messenger, however, if you use two-factor authentication on your account you will not able to use it. The maintainers still working on that feature.