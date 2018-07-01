A Node client for the Facebook Messenger Platform.
Requires Node >=4.0.0.
npm install messenger-bot
See more examples in the examples folder.
Run this example in the cloud:
PAGE_TOKEN,
VERIFY_TOKEN,
APP_SECRET and start the example by
Run > Start Messenger Echo Bot.
Preview > 3000 in the IDE.
const http = require('http')
const Bot = require('messenger-bot')
let bot = new Bot({
token: 'PAGE_TOKEN',
verify: 'VERIFY_TOKEN',
app_secret: 'APP_SECRET'
})
bot.on('error', (err) => {
console.log(err.message)
})
bot.on('message', (payload, reply) => {
let text = payload.message.text
bot.getProfile(payload.sender.id, (err, profile) => {
if (err) throw err
reply({ text }, (err) => {
if (err) throw err
console.log(`Echoed back to ${profile.first_name} ${profile.last_name}: ${text}`)
})
})
})
http.createServer(bot.middleware()).listen(3000)
console.log('Echo bot server running at port 3000.')
let bot = new Bot(opts)
Returns a new Bot instance.
opts - Object
token - String: Your Page Access Token, found in your App settings. Required.
verify - String: A verification token for the first-time setup of your webhook. Optional, but will be required by Facebook when you first set up your webhook.
app_secret - String: Your App Secret token used for message integrity check. If specified, every POST request will be tested for spoofing. Optional.
bot.middleware()
The main middleware for your bot's webhook. Returns a function. Usage:
const http = require('http')
const Bot = require('messenger-bot')
let bot = new Bot({
token: 'PAGE_TOKEN',
verify: 'VERIFY_TOKEN'
})
http.createServer(bot.middleware()).listen(3000)
As well, it mounts
/_status, which will return
{"status": "ok"} if the middleware is running. If
verify is specified in the bot options, it will mount a handler for
GET requests that verifies the webhook.
bot.sendMessage(recipient, payload, [callback], [messagingType], [tag])
Sends a message with the
payload to the target
recipient, and calls the callback if any. Returns a promise. See Send API.
recipient - Number: The Facebook ID of the intended recipient.
payload - Object: The message payload. Should follow the Send API format.
callback - (Optional) Function: Called with
(err, info) once the request has completed.
err contains an error, if any, and
info contains the response from Facebook, usually with the new message's ID.
messagingType - (Optional) String: The message type. Supported Messaging Type.
tag - (Optional) String: The tag's message. Supported Tags.
bot.getAttachmentUploadId(url, is_reusable, type, [callback])
Sends the media to the Attachment Upload API and calls the callback if the upload is successful, including the
attachment_id. See Attachment Upload API.
url - String: Link where can be fetched the media.
is_reusable - Boolean: Defined if the saved asset will be sendable to other message recipients.
type - String: The type of media. Can be one of:
image,
video,
audio,
file.
callback - (Optional) Function: Called with
(err, info) once the request has completed.
err contains an error, if any, and
info contains the response from Facebook, usually with the media's ID.
bot.sendSenderAction(recipient, senderAction, [callback])
Sends the sender action
senderAction to the target
recipient, and calls the callback if any. Returns a promise.
recipient - Number: The Facebook ID of the intended recipient.
senderAction - String: The sender action to execute. Can be one of:
typing_on, 'typing_off', 'mark_seen'. See the Sender Actions API reference for more information.
callback - (Optional) Function: Called with
(err, info) once the request has completed.
err contains an error, if any, and
info contains the response from Facebook, usually with the new message's ID.
bot.unlinkAccount(psid, [callback])
Unlinks the user with the corresponding
psid, and calls the callback if any. Returns a promise. See [Account Unlink Endpoint].(https://developers.facebook.com/docs/messenger-platform/identity/account-linking?locale=en_US#unlink)
psid - Number: The Facebook ID of the user who has to be logged out.
callback - (Optional) Function: Called with
(err, info) once the request has completed.
err contains an error, if any, and
info contains the response from Facebook.
bot.setGetStartedButton(payload, [callback])
bot.setPersistentMenu(payload, [callback])
Sets settings for the Get Started Button / Persistent Menu. See the Messenger Profile Reference for what to put in the
payload.
bot.removeGetStartedButton([callback])
bot.removePersistentMenu([callback])
Removes the Get Started Button / Persistent Menu.
bot.getProfile(target, [callback])
Returns a promise of the profile information of the
target, also called in the
callback if any. See User Profile API.
target - Number: The Facebook ID of the intended target.
callback - (Optional) Function: Called with
(err, profile) once the request has completed.
err contains an error, if any, and
info contains the response from Facebook, in this format:
{
"first_name": "Zach",
"last_name": "Bruggeman",
"profile_pic": "<url to profile picture>",
"locale": "en",
"timezone": "PST",
"gender": "M"
}
bot._handleMessage(payload)
The underlying method used by
bot.middleware() to parse the message payload, and fire the appropriate events. Use this if you've already implemented your own middleware or route handlers to receive the webhook request, and just want to fire the events on the bot instance. See the echo bot implemented in Express for an example.
payload - Object: The payload sent by Facebook to the webhook.
bot._verify(req, res)
The underlying method used by
bot.middleware() for the initial webhook verification. Use this if you've already implemented your own middleware or route handlers, and wish to handle the request without implementing
bot.middleware(). See the echo bot implemented in Express for an example.
req - Request: The
http request object.
res - Response: The
http response object.
Triggered when a message is sent to the bot.
payload - Object: An object containing the message event's payload from Facebook. See Facebook's documentation for the format.
reply - Function: A convenience function that calls
bot.sendMessage, with the recipient automatically set to the message sender's Facebook ID. Example usage:
bot.on('message', (payload, reply, actions) => {
reply({ text: 'hey!'}, (err, info) => {})
})
actions - Object: An object with two functions:
setTyping(status: Boolean), and
markRead().
Triggered when a postback is triggered by the sender in Messenger.
payload - Object: An object containing the postback event's payload from Facebook. See Facebook's documentation for the format.
reply - Function: A convenience function that calls
bot.sendMessage, with the recipient automatically set to the message sender's Facebook ID. Example usage:
actions - Object: An object with two functions:
setTyping(status: Boolean), and
markRead().
bot.on('postback', (payload, reply, actions) => {
reply({ text: 'hey!'}, (err, info) => {})
})
Triggered when a message has been successfully delivered.
payload - Object: An object containing the delivery event's payload from Facebook. See Facebook's documentation for the format.
reply - Function: A convenience function that calls
bot.sendMessage, with the recipient automatically set to the message sender's Facebook ID. Example usage:
actions - Object: An object with two functions:
setTyping(status: Boolean), and
markRead().
bot.on('delivery', (payload, reply, actions) => {
reply({ text: 'hey!'}, (err, info) => {})
})
Triggered when a user authenticates with the "Send to Messenger" plugin.
payload - Object: An object containing the authentication event's payload from Facebook. See Facebook's documentation for the format.
reply - Function: A convenience function that calls
bot.sendMessage, with the recipient automatically set to the message sender's Facebook ID. Example usage:
actions - Object: An object with two functions:
setTyping(status: Boolean), and
markRead().
bot.on('authentication', (payload, reply, actions) => {
reply({ text: 'thanks!'}, (err, info) => {})
})
Triggered when an m.me link is used with a referral param and only in a case this user already has a thread with this bot (for new threads see 'postback' event)
payload - Object: An object containing the authentication event's payload from Facebook. See Facebook's documentation for the format.
reply - Function: A convenience function that calls
bot.sendMessage, with the recipient automatically set to the message sender's Facebook ID. Example usage:
actions - Object: An object with two functions:
setTyping(status: Boolean), and
markRead().
bot.on('referral', (payload, reply, actions) => {
reply({ text: 'welcome!'}, (err, info) => {})
})
Triggered when an account is linked with the Account Linking Process.
payload - Object: An object containing the linking account event's payload from Facebook. See Facebook's documentation for the format.
reply - Function: A convenience function that calls
bot.sendMessage, with the recipient automatically set to the message sender's Facebook ID. Example usage:
actions - Object: An object with two functions:
setTyping(status: Boolean), and
markRead().
bot.on('accountLinked', (payload, reply, actions) => {
reply({ text: 'Logged in!'}, (err, info) => {})
})
Triggered when an account is unlinked with the Account Unlink Endpoint or with an Log Out Button.
payload - Object: An object containing the unlinking account event's payload from Facebook. See Facebook's documentation for the format.
reply - Function: A convenience function that calls
bot.sendMessage, with the recipient automatically set to the message sender's Facebook ID. Example usage:
actions - Object: An object with two functions:
setTyping(status: Boolean), and
markRead().
bot.on('accountLinked', (payload, reply, actions) => {
reply({ text: 'Logged out!'}, (err, info) => {})
})