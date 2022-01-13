Messaging APIs

Messaging APIs is a mono repo which collects APIs needed for bot development.

It helps you build your bots using similar API for multiple platforms, e.g. Messenger, LINE. Learn once and make writing cross-platform bots easier.

If you are looking for a framework to build your bots, Bottender may suit for your needs. It is built on top of Messaging APIs and provides some powerful features for bot building.

Packages

Usage

Messenger

Install messaging-api-messenger package from the registry:

npm i --save messaging-api-messenger

or

yarn add messaging-api-messenger

Then, create a MessengerClient to call Messenger APIs:

const { MessengerClient } = require ( 'messaging-api-messenger' ); const client = new MessengerClient({ accessToken : 'ACCESS_TOKEN' , }); client.sendText(userId, 'Hello World' ).then( () => { console .log( 'sent' ); });

Check out full API documentation for more detail information.

LINE

Install messaging-api-line package from the registry:

npm i --save messaging-api-line

or

yarn add messaging-api-line

Then, create a LineClient to call LINE APIs:

const { LineClient } = require ( 'messaging-api-line' ); const client = new LineClient({ accessToken : 'ACCESS_TOKEN' , channelSecret : 'CHANNEL_SECRET' , }); client.pushText(userId, 'Hello World' ).then( () => { console .log( 'pushed' ); });

Check out full API documentation for more detail information.

Slack

Install messaging-api-slack package from the registry:

npm i --save messaging-api-slack

or

yarn add messaging-api-slack

Then, create a SlackOAuthClient or SlackWebhookClient to call Slack APIs:

const { SlackOAuthClient } = require ( 'messaging-api-slack' ); const client = new SlackOAuthClient({ accessToken : 'xoxb-000000000000-xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' , }); client.postMessage( '#random' , 'Hello World' ).then( () => { console .log( 'sent' ); });

const { SlackWebhookClient } = require ( 'messaging-api-slack' ); const client = new SlackWebhookClient({ url : 'https://hooks.slack.com/services/XXXXXXXX/YYYYYYYY/zzzzzZZZZZ' , }); client.sendText( 'Hello World' ).then( () => { console .log( 'sent' ); });

Check out full API documentation for more detail information.

Telegram

Install messaging-api-telegram package from the registry:

npm i --save messaging-api-telegram

or

yarn add messaging-api-telegram

Then, create a TelegramClient to call Telegram APIs:

const { TelegramClient } = require ( 'messaging-api-telegram' ); const client = new TelegramClient({ accessToken : '12345678:AaBbCcDdwhatever' , }); client.sendMessage(chatId, 'Hello World' ).then( () => { console .log( 'sent' ); });

Check out full API documentation for more detail information.

Viber

Install messaging-api-viber package from the registry:

npm i --save messaging-api-viber

or

yarn add messaging-api-viber

Then, create a ViberClient to call Viber APIs:

const { ViberClient } = require ( 'messaging-api-viber' ); const client = new ViberClient({ accessToken : 'AUTH_TOKEN' , sender : { name : 'Sender' , }, }); client.sendText(userId, 'Hello World' ).then( () => { console .log( 'sent' ); });

Check out full API documentation for more detail information.

WeChat

Install messaging-api-wechat package from the registry:

npm i --save messaging-api-wechat

or

yarn add messaging-api-wechat

Then, create a WechatClient to call Wechat APIs:

const { WechatClient } = require ( 'messaging-api-wechat' ); const client = new WechatClient({ appId : 'APP_ID' , appSecret : 'APP_SECRET' , }); client.sendText(userId, 'Hello World' ).then( () => { console .log( 'sent' ); });

Check out full API documentation for more detail information.

Documentation

Change Log

Every release, along with the migration instructions, is documented on the CHANGELOG.md file.

License

MIT © Yoctol