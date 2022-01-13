Messaging APIs is a mono repo which collects APIs needed for bot development.
It helps you build your bots using similar API for multiple platforms, e.g. Messenger, LINE. Learn once and make writing cross-platform bots easier.
If you are looking for a framework to build your bots, Bottender may suit for your needs. It is built on top of Messaging APIs and provides some powerful features for bot building.
|Package
|Version
|Platform
messaging-api-messenger
|Messenger
messaging-api-line
|LINE
messaging-api-slack
|Slack
messaging-api-telegram
|Telegram
messaging-api-viber
|Viber
messaging-api-wechat
Install
messaging-api-messenger package from the registry:
npm i --save messaging-api-messenger
or
yarn add messaging-api-messenger
Then, create a
MessengerClient to call Messenger APIs:
const { MessengerClient } = require('messaging-api-messenger');
// get accessToken from facebook developers website
const client = new MessengerClient({
accessToken: 'ACCESS_TOKEN',
});
client.sendText(userId, 'Hello World').then(() => {
console.log('sent');
});
Check out full API documentation for more detail information.
Install
messaging-api-line package from the registry:
npm i --save messaging-api-line
or
yarn add messaging-api-line
Then, create a
LineClient to call LINE APIs:
const { LineClient } = require('messaging-api-line');
// get accessToken and channelSecret from LINE developers website
const client = new LineClient({
accessToken: 'ACCESS_TOKEN',
channelSecret: 'CHANNEL_SECRET',
});
client.pushText(userId, 'Hello World').then(() => {
console.log('pushed');
});
Check out full API documentation for more detail information.
Install
messaging-api-slack package from the registry:
npm i --save messaging-api-slack
or
yarn add messaging-api-slack
Then, create a
SlackOAuthClient or
SlackWebhookClient to call Slack APIs:
const { SlackOAuthClient } = require('messaging-api-slack');
// get access token by setup OAuth & Permissions function to your app.
// https://api.slack.com/docs/oauth
const client = new SlackOAuthClient({
accessToken: 'xoxb-000000000000-xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx',
});
client.postMessage('#random', 'Hello World').then(() => {
console.log('sent');
});
const { SlackWebhookClient } = require('messaging-api-slack');
// get webhook URL by adding a Incoming Webhook integration to your team.
// https://my.slack.com/services/new/incoming-webhook/
const client = new SlackWebhookClient({
url: 'https://hooks.slack.com/services/XXXXXXXX/YYYYYYYY/zzzzzZZZZZ',
});
client.sendText('Hello World').then(() => {
console.log('sent');
});
Check out full API documentation for more detail information.
Install
messaging-api-telegram package from the registry:
npm i --save messaging-api-telegram
or
yarn add messaging-api-telegram
Then, create a
TelegramClient to call Telegram APIs:
const { TelegramClient } = require('messaging-api-telegram');
// get accessToken from telegram [@BotFather](https://telegram.me/BotFather)
const client = new TelegramClient({
accessToken: '12345678:AaBbCcDdwhatever',
});
client.sendMessage(chatId, 'Hello World').then(() => {
console.log('sent');
});
Check out full API documentation for more detail information.
Install
messaging-api-viber package from the registry:
npm i --save messaging-api-viber
or
yarn add messaging-api-viber
Then, create a
ViberClient to call Viber APIs:
const { ViberClient } = require('messaging-api-viber');
// get authToken from the "edit info" screen of your Public Account.
const client = new ViberClient({
accessToken: 'AUTH_TOKEN',
sender: {
name: 'Sender',
},
});
client.sendText(userId, 'Hello World').then(() => {
console.log('sent');
});
Check out full API documentation for more detail information.
Install
messaging-api-wechat package from the registry:
npm i --save messaging-api-wechat
or
yarn add messaging-api-wechat
Then, create a
WechatClient to call Wechat APIs:
const { WechatClient } = require('messaging-api-wechat');
// get appId, appSecret from「微信公众平台-开发-基本配置」page
const client = new WechatClient({
appId: 'APP_ID',
appSecret: 'APP_SECRET',
});
client.sendText(userId, 'Hello World').then(() => {
console.log('sent');
});
Check out full API documentation for more detail information.
Every release, along with the migration instructions, is documented on the CHANGELOG.md file.
MIT © Yoctol