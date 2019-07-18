Aurora IMUI

Aurora IMUI is a general IM UI components library, which does not depend on any specific IM SDK.

This library provides common UI components such as MessageList, InputView. It supports common message type, such as text, image, audio, video, etc. By default it has several UI style for choice, and also supports style customization.

Already supports three main platforms: Android, iOS, React Native.

Features

With Aurora IMUI, you can implement these features easily:

Displaying message list: supports different message types; supports click & long click events for each type of message; supports user avatar.

Message input: supports multiple message types; voice input component; photo album selection component; record video or take picture using camera.



Currently support for display and input message types:

Text

Image

Voice

Video

Custom

Usage

Ready components:

Android

iOS (Swift)

React Native

Contribute

License

