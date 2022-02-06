The experience and subtlety of your program's text can be important. Messageformat is a mechanism for handling both pluralization and gender in your applications. It can also lead to much better translations, as it's designed to support all the languages included in the Unicode CLDR.
This monorepo consists of the following packages that make up our JS implementation of ICU MessageFormat:
Depending on your situation, consult one or more of the following guides:
Alternatively, take a look at our examples or dig into the API documentation if you're looking to do something more involved.
Our Format Guide will help with the ICU MessageFormat Syntax, and the Usage Guide provides some further options for integrating messageformat to be a part of your workflow around UI texts and translations.
