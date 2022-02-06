openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

messageformat-cli

by messageformat
2.1.1 (see all)

ICU MessageFormat for Javascript - i18n Plural and Gender Capable Messages

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.6K

GitHub Stars

1.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

55

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

messageformat

The experience and subtlety of your program's text can be important. Messageformat is a mechanism for handling both pluralization and gender in your applications. It can also lead to much better translations, as it's designed to support all the languages included in the Unicode CLDR.

This monorepo consists of the following packages that make up our JS implementation of ICU MessageFormat:

Getting Started

Depending on your situation, consult one or more of the following guides:

Alternatively, take a look at our examples or dig into the API documentation if you're looking to do something more involved.

Our Format Guide will help with the ICU MessageFormat Syntax, and the Usage Guide provides some further options for integrating messageformat to be a part of your workflow around UI texts and translations.

Messageformat is an OpenJS Foundation project, and we follow its Code of Conduct.

OpenJS Foundation

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial