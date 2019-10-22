IBM Message Hub is a scalable, distributed, high throughput message bus to unite your on-premise and off-premise cloud technologies. You can wire micro-services together using open protocols, connect stream data to analytics to realise powerful insight and feed event data to multiple applications to react in real time.
This Node.js module provides a high-level API by which you can interact with the REST API exposed by the Message Hub service.
Note:
From version
2.0.0 onwards, the consume and produce APIs have been removed as the Message Hub Enterprise offering does not support them. Customers should instead use node-rdkafka for Kafka API-level messaging.
You will need a Node.js 0.12.x runtime environment to use this module. This can be installed from http://nodejs.org/download/, or by using your operating system's package manager.
Installing using npm:
npm install message-hub-rest
npm test
The following example sets up a connection to the Message Hub REST API, creates a topic, consumer and producer, then produces and consumes a few messages before exiting.
var MessageHub = require('message-hub-rest');
var services = process.env.VCAP_SERVICES;
var instance = new MessageHub(services);
var topicName = 'mytopic';
instance.topics.create(topicName)
.then(function(response) {
console.log('Topic created.');
})
.fail(function(error) {
throw new Error(error);
});
Constructs a new Client object, provided with Bluemix VCAP_SERVICES and additional options used to help connect to a particular service.
services - (Object) VCAP_SERVICES of your Bluemix Message Hub service.
opts - (Object) Optional configuration options used when connecting to the service. Properties include:
Instantiate with the
new keyword. When instantiated correctly, a new MessageHub/Client object will be returned. Throws an error with an accompanying message if the provided services information is incorrect.
Retrieves a list of all topics connected to the provided API key.
Returns a Promise object which will be fulfilled when the request to the service resolves.
Creates a topic of the specified name. Important Note: Creating topics incurs a fee - check the Bluemix documentation for more information.
topic - (String) (required), the topic name for the service to create.
partitions - (Number) (optional), the number of partitions to use for this topic. Defaults to 1.
retentionHours - (Number) (optional), the number of hours to retain messages on this topic. Minimum is 24 hours, if retentionHours is less than this, it will be set to the minimum.
Returns a Promise object which will be fulfilled when the request to the service resolves.
Deletes a topic of the specified name.
topic - (String) (required), the topic name to delete from the service.
Returns a Promise object which will be fulfilled when the request to the service resolves.