message-hub-rest

by ibm-messaging
2.0.0 (see all)

Node.js module for connecting to the Kafka REST interface of IBM Message Hub.

Readme

IBM Message Hub REST API Client Module

IBM Message Hub is a scalable, distributed, high throughput message bus to unite your on-premise and off-premise cloud technologies. You can wire micro-services together using open protocols, connect stream data to analytics to realise powerful insight and feed event data to multiple applications to react in real time.

This Node.js module provides a high-level API by which you can interact with the REST API exposed by the Message Hub service.

Note:

From version 2.0.0 onwards, the consume and produce APIs have been removed as the Message Hub Enterprise offering does not support them. Customers should instead use node-rdkafka for Kafka API-level messaging.

Getting Started

Prerequisites

You will need a Node.js 0.12.x runtime environment to use this module. This can be installed from http://nodejs.org/download/, or by using your operating system's package manager.

Installation Instructions

Installing using npm:

npm install message-hub-rest

Run Tests

  • To run against a mock Kafka service, use npm test
  • Important Note: Running tests against a live service (with the '--real' flag) is will incur a fee and as such is not recommended.

Example Usage:

The following example sets up a connection to the Message Hub REST API, creates a topic, consumer and producer, then produces and consumes a few messages before exiting.

var MessageHub = require('message-hub-rest');
var services = process.env.VCAP_SERVICES;
var instance = new MessageHub(services);
var topicName = 'mytopic';

instance.topics.create(topicName)
  .then(function(response) {
      console.log('Topic created.');
  })
  .fail(function(error) {
    throw new Error(error);
  });

API

MessageHub(services, [opts])

Constructs a new Client object, provided with Bluemix VCAP_SERVICES and additional options used to help connect to a particular service.

  • services - (Object) VCAP_SERVICES of your Bluemix Message Hub service.
  • opts - (Object) Optional configuration options used when connecting to the service. Properties include:
    • https, (Boolean) (optional), make HTTPS requests to the service. Defaults to true, should only be set to false when testing against a mock Kafka service.

Instantiate with the new keyword. When instantiated correctly, a new MessageHub/Client object will be returned. Throws an error with an accompanying message if the provided services information is incorrect.

MessageHub.prototype.topics.get()

Retrieves a list of all topics connected to the provided API key.

Returns a Promise object which will be fulfilled when the request to the service resolves.

MessageHub.prototype.topics.create(topic, partitions, retentionHours)

Creates a topic of the specified name. Important Note: Creating topics incurs a fee - check the Bluemix documentation for more information.

  • topic - (String) (required), the topic name for the service to create.
  • partitions - (Number) (optional), the number of partitions to use for this topic. Defaults to 1.
  • retentionHours - (Number) (optional), the number of hours to retain messages on this topic. Minimum is 24 hours, if retentionHours is less than this, it will be set to the minimum.

Returns a Promise object which will be fulfilled when the request to the service resolves.

MessageHub.prototype.topics.delete(topic)

Deletes a topic of the specified name.

  • topic - (String) (required), the topic name to delete from the service.

Returns a Promise object which will be fulfilled when the request to the service resolves.

