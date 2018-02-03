openbase logo
by Silas Sewell
0.7.0 (see all)

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Mesos

Mesos clients.

Documentation

mesos.Chronos([opts])

Initialize a new Chronos client.

Options

  • host (String, default: 127.0.0.1): Chronos address
  • port (String, default: 4400): Chronos HTTP port
  • secure (Boolean, default: false): enable HTTPS

Usage

var mesos = require('mesos');

var chronos = mesos.Chronos({ host: '10.141.141.10' });

chronos.job.create(opts, callback)

Create job.

Options

chronos.job.destroy(opts, callback)

Delete job.

Options

  • name (String): job name

chronos.job.list(callback)

List jobs.

chronos.job.search(opts, callback)

Search jobs.

Options

  • name (String, optional): query on name
  • command (String, optional): query on command
  • any (String, optional): query on any field
  • limit (Number, default: 10): limit the number of results
  • offset (Number, default: 0): offset results by number

chronos.job.start(opts, callback)

Manually start job.

Options

  • name (String): job name

chronos.job.stats(opts, callback)

Get jobs statistics.

Options

  • name (String, optional): job name
  • percentile (String, optional): statistic type

If you specify the job name you'll get all the statistics for that job, otherwise if you specify a percentile you'll get that statistic for all jobs.

You must specify either a job name or a percentile.

chronos.task.update(opts, callback)

Update task.

Options

  • id (String): task id
  • statusCode (Integer, supports: 0, 1): task succeeded (0) or fail (1)

chronos.task.kill(opts, callback)

Kill tasks.

Options

  • job (String): job name

mesos.Marathon([opts])

Initialize a new Marathon client.

Options

  • host (String, default: 127.0.0.1): Marathon address
  • port (String, default: 8080): Marathon HTTP port
  • secure (Boolean, default: false): enable HTTPS

Usage

var mesos = require('mesos');

var marathon = mesos.Marathon({ host: '10.141.141.10' });

See Marathon REST documentation for more information.

marathon.app.create(opts, callback)

Create and start a new application.

Options

  • id (String): app ID
  • cpus (Number): number of CPUs for each instance
  • mem (Number): amount of memory for each instance
  • instances (Number): number of instances
  • cmd (String, optional): command to execute

And more, see docs.

marathon.app.list([opts], callback)

List all running applications.

Options

  • cmd (String, optional): filter apps by command

marathon.app.get(opts, callback)

Get application with by ID.

Options

  • id (String): app ID

marathon.app.versions(opts, callback)

List the versions of an application by ID.

Options

  • id (String): app ID

marathon.app.version(opts, callback)

List the configuration of an application by ID at a specified version.

Options

  • id (String): app ID
  • version (String): app version

marathon.app.update(opts, callback)

Change parameters of a running application. The new application parameters apply only to subsequently created tasks, and currently running tasks are not pre-emptively restarted.

Options

  • id (String): app ID
  • cpus (Number): number of CPUs for each instance
  • mem (Number): amount of memory for each instance
  • instances (Number): number of instances
  • cmd (String, optional): command to execute

And more, see docs.

marathon.app.destroy(opts, callback)

Destroy an applicationb by ID.

Options

  • id (String): app ID

marathon.app.tasks(opts, callback)

List all running tasks for an application by ID.

Options

  • id (String): app ID

marathon.app.kill(opts, callback)

Kill tasks that belong to an application.

Options

  • id (String): app ID
  • task (String, optional): kill by task ID
  • host (String, optional): restrict to tasks on specified slave (can't use with task)
  • scale (Boolean, optional): scale application down by one

marathon.eventSubscription.register(opts, callback)

Register a callback URL as an event subscriber.

Options

  • url (String): callback URL

marathon.eventSubscription.list(callback)

List all event subscriber callback URLs.

marathon.eventSubscription.unregister(opts, callback)

Unregister a callback URL.

Options

  • url (String): callback URL

marathon.tasks(callback)

List all running tasks.

Development

  1. Install Vagrant

  2. Clone repository

    $ git clone https://github.com/silas/node-mesos.git

  3. Switch to project directory

    $ cd node-mesos

  4. Start VM

    $ vagrant up

  5. Install client dependencies

    $ npm install

  6. Run tests

    $ npm test

License

This work is licensed under the MIT License (see the LICENSE file).

