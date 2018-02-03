Mesos clients.

Delete job.

Options

List jobs.

Search jobs.

Options

name (String, optional): query on name

command (String, optional): query on command

any (String, optional): query on any field

limit (Number, default: 10): limit the number of results

offset (Number, default: 0): offset results by number

Manually start job.

Options

name (String): job name

Get jobs statistics.

Options

name (String, optional): job name

percentile (String, optional): statistic type

If you specify the job name you'll get all the statistics for that job, otherwise if you specify a percentile you'll get that statistic for all jobs.

You must specify either a job name or a percentile.

Update task.

Options

id (String): task id

statusCode (Integer, supports: 0, 1): task succeeded (0) or fail (1)

Kill tasks.

Options