MeshWriter

Generate letters in BABYLON meshes.

Javascript Calls And Parameters

Usage Summary

Writer = BABYLON.MeshWriter(scene, {scale:scale}); // Returns re-usable constructor text1 = new Writer( // Inserts text into scene, per options "ABC", { "anchor": "center", "letter-height": 50 , "color": "#1C3870", "position": { "z": 20

} } ); textMesh = text1.getMesh() // Returns a regular BABYLON mesh, which can // be manipulated using standard methods

● Helvetica Neue playground example: https://www.babylonjs-playground.com/#PL752W#384

● Comic playground example: https://www.babylonjs-playground.com/#PL752W#385

Superconstructor - BABYLON.MeshWriter()

After MeshWriter is loaded (see below), BABYLON.MeshWriter is defined. It is called with one or two parameters.

● scene required

● preferences optional The preferences object may specify up to four values

FIELD DEFAULT default- font Helvetica scale 1 letter-origin "letter-center" methods (See section at bottom )

The call to BABYLON.MeshWriter returns a constructor. Call it "Writer".

Constructor - new Writer()

new Writer() is called with a string and an (optional) options parameter. The options object conforms to normal BabylonJS structures and terminology.

FIELD DEFAULT font-family default-font anchor left letter-height 100 letter-thickness 1 color alpha 1 position x 0 y 0 z 0 colors diffuse specular ambient emissive color

new Writer() builds a mesh with material that is inserted into the scene. This is a multi-step process with interim meshes and holes per letter. These meshes are sucked into an SPS and then disposed. At the end, one mesh, one material and one SPS have been added to the scene.

new Writer() also returns a writer instance with useful methods. See below.

Instance

Each writer instance has methods to allow one to retrieve the BabylonJS objects or to get/set attributes of the SPS.

getSPS getMesh getMaterial color # sets or gets color but no change to material alpha # sets or gets alpha but no change to material setColor # set emissive color and change color value setAlpha # change value and material overrideOpac # change material but not value resetOpac # sets material to current value dispose

Usage Hints

If you wish to do extensive things with position, rotation or animation, retrieve the meshes and materials from the instance using the methods shown above. The output from new Writer() is an SPS with one particle for each character.

Colors: With most lighting, it is enough just to use the "color" field to specify the letter coloring. However, programmers may specify all four color types by putting a "colors" object in the options object.

Font Families and Supported Glyphs

There are four font families available, 'Helvetica', 'HirukoPro-Book', 'Jura' and 'Comic'. The default font, Helvetica, is probably the one you want. If it is, no font family need be specified. Also, Helvetica, has the most extensive characters and the fewest faces; it will be the most efficient if you have a lot of text.

Helvetica "0" , "1" , "2" , "3" , "4" , "5" , "6" , "7" , "8" , "9" , "a" , "á" , "à" , "ä" , "â" , "å" , "æ" , "b" , "c" , "ç" , "č" , "d" , "e" , "é" , "è" , "ë" , "ê" , "f" , "g" , "h" , "i" , "ı" , "í" , "ì" , "ï" , "î" , "j" , "k" , "l" , "m" , "n" , "ñ" , "ń" , "o" , "ô" , "ò" , "ó" , "ö" , "p" , "q" , "r" , "s" , "t" , "u" , "ú" , "ù" , "ü" , "û" , "v" , "w" , "x" , "y" , "ÿ" , "z" , "A" , "Á" , "À" , "Ã" , "Â" , "Ä" , "Å" , "Æ" , "B" , "C" , "D" , "E" , "É" , "È" , "Ê" , "Ë" , "F" , "G" , "H" , "I" , "J" , "K" , "L" , "M" , "N" , "Ñ" , "O" , "Ó" , "Ò" , "Ô" , "Ö" , "Õ" , "P" , "Q" , "R" , "S" , "T" , "U" , "Ú" , "Ù" , "Û" , "Ü" , "V" , "W" , "X" , "Y" , "Z" , "¡" , "!" , "|" , '"' , "'" , "#" , "$" , "%" , "&" , "{" , "}" , "(" , ")" , "*" , "+" , "," , "-" , "." , "/" , ":" , ";" , "<" , "=" , ">" , "¿" , "?" , "@" , "[" , "]" , "^" , "_" , " " Comic "0" , "1" , "2" , "3" , "4" , "5" , "6" , "7" , "8" , "9" , "a" , "á" , "à" , "ä" , "â" , "å" , "æ" , "b" , "c" , "ç" , "d" , "e" , "é" , "è" , "ë" , "ê" , "f" , "g" , "h" , "i" , "ı" , "í" , "ì" , "ï" , "î" , "j" , "k" , "l" , "m" , "n" , "ñ" , "o" , "ô" , "ò" , "ó" , "ö" , "p" , "q" , "r" , "s" , "t" , "u" , "ú" , "ù" , "ü" , "û" , "v" , "w" , "x" , "y" , "z" , "A" , "Á" , "À" , "Ä" , "Â" , "Å" , "Æ" , "B" , "C" , "Ç" , "D" , "E" , "É" , "È" , "Ê" , "Ë" , "F" , "G" , "H" , "I" , "J" , "K" , "L" , "M" , "N" , "Ñ" , "O" , "P" , "Q" , "R" , "S" , "T" , "U" , "V" , "W" , "X" , "Y" , "Z" , "¡" , "!" , "|" , '"' , "'" , "#" , "$" , "%" , "&" , "(" , ")" , "*" , "+" , "," , "-" , "." , "/" , ":" , ";" , "<" , "=" , ">" , "¿" , "?" , "@" , "[" , "]" , "{" , "}" , "^" , "_" , " " Jura "0" , "1" , "2" , "3" , "4" , "5" , "6" , "7" , "8" , "9" , "a" , "b" , "c" , "d" , "e" , "f" , "g" , "h" , "i" , "j" , "k" , "l" , "m" , "n" , "o" , "p" , "q" , "r" , "s" , "t" , "u" , "v" , "w" , "x" , "y" , "z" , "A" , "B" , "C" , "D" , "E" , "F" , "G" , "H" , "I" , "J" , "K" , "L" , "M" , "N" , "O" , "P" , "Q" , "R" , "S" , "T" , "U" , "V" , "W" , "X" , "Y" , "Z" , "!" , "|" , '"' , "'" , "#" , "$" , "%" , "&" , "(" , ")" , "*" , "+" , "," , "-" , "." , "/" , ":" , ";" , "<" , "=" , ">" , "?" , "@" , "[" , "]" , "^" , "_" , " " HirukoPro "0" , "1" , "2" , "3" , "4" , "5" , "6" , "7" , "8" , "9" , "A" , "B" , "C" , "D" , "E" , "F" , "G" , "H" , "I" , "J" , "K" , "L" , "M" , "N" , "O" , "P" , "Q" , "R" , "S" , "T" , "U" , "V" , "W" , "X" , "Y" , "Z" , "a" , "b" , "c" , "d" , "e" , "f" , "g" , "h" , "i" , "j" , "k" , "l" , "m" , "n" , "o" , "p" , "q" , "r" , "s" , "t" , "u" , "v" , "w" , "x" , "y" , "z" , "%" , "#" , "$" , "&" , "?" , "!" , "|" , "(" , ")" , "-" , "_" , "=" , "+" , "," , "." , " "

As of last viewing, the total "meshwriter.min.js" file was under 120K.

And: Unless you are a font master, Helvetica and Arial are synonymous.

Loading MeshWriter

Both meshwriter.js and meshwriter.min.js are all-inclusive and should be loadable in any of the normal ways (e.g. AMD); see below for some examples. In Node, MeshWriter will become a global variable. In a browser, MeshWriter will become a global variable 'TYPE'. If BABYLON is already loaded, then MeshWriter will also attach itself to BABYLON, allowing this call.

Writer = BABYLON.MeshWriter(scene, {scale:scale})

See important note below about MeshWriter's BABYLON dependencies.

Loading The File In BABYLON Playground

Use jQuery

const typeURL = "https://host/path/meshwriter.min.js"; // These lines load the module, if not already loaded, and then call write if ( typeof TYPE === "undefined" ) { jQuery.getScript(typeURL). then ( write ) } else { write () } # use BABYLON.MeshWriter

In An HTML Tag

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "path/meshwriter.min.js" > </ script >

In NodeJS

Wrapper = require( "meshwriter" ) Writer = Wrapper.MeshWriter(scene, {scale:scale})

Using Module Syntax

import { MeshWriter } from "meshwriter" ; Writer = MeshWriter(scene, { scale :scale});

Please read the section immediately below.

Critical Environment Requirement

MeshWriter requires a few methods from BABYLON. If BABYLON is in the global address space, it will find them there. Job done.

BABYLON = <get-babylon> import { MeshWriter } from "meshwriter" ; Writer = MeshWriter(scene, {scale:scale});

If not, then the programmer must get those methods and hand them to MeshWriter as you see here. The required methods are put in a single object ('methodsObj') which is handed to MeshWriter as a parameter.

methodsObj = <get methods> import { MeshWriter } from "meshwriter" ; Writer = MeshWriter(scene, {scale:scale, methods:methodsObj});

Required BABYLON Methods

Collect these methods and put them on a single object and then hand that to MeshWriter as shown above.

• Vector2

• Vector3

• Path2

• Curve3

• SolidParticleSystem

• PolygonMeshBuilder

• CSG

• StandardMaterial

• Mesh

A recommended recipe

A knowledgeable source suggested this incantation to collect all the methods. If you find an error in this, please let us know, pronto.

import { Vector2, Vector3 } from "@babylonjs/core/Maths/math.vector" ; import { Path2, Curve3 } from "@babylonjs/core/Maths/math.path" ; import { Mesh } from "@babylonjs/core/Meshes/mesh" ; import { CSG } from "@babylonjs/core/Meshes/csg" ; import { PolygonMeshBuilder} from "@babylonjs/core/Meshes/polygonMesh" ; import { SolidParticleSystem } from "@babylonjs/core/Particles/solidParticleSystem" ; import { StandardMaterial } from "@babylonjs/core/Materials/standardMaterial" ; const methodsObj = {Vector2, Vector3, Path2, Curve3, Color3, SolidParticleSystem, PolygonMeshBuilder, CSG, StandardMaterial, Mesh}; import { MeshWriter } from "meshwriter" ; Writer = MeshWriter(scene, { scale :scale, methods :methodsObj});

This playground puts BABYLON in the 'methods' parameter to show you the syntax. https://www.babylonjs-playground.com/#PL752W#384

Custom font packages

MeshWriter comes with only a few fonts. Industrious folk with specific requirements can create a MeshWriter package with their own fonts. Think of this as two steps.

1) Converting standard font files (.ttf or .otf) to MeshWriter font files, and 2) Creating your own minified build of MeshWriter with your chosen fonts.

MeshWriter-Font (https://github.com/briantbutton/meshwriter-font) addresses the first step. It will convert most common font files into MeshWriter compatible font files.

For the second step, refer to the README in this repo in the 'fonts' directory. It will help you create a build with your custom fonts (i.e. a new meshwriter.min.js).