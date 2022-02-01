MeshCommander is a Intel(R) Active Management Technology (Intel(R) AMT) remote management tool. It's feature rich and includes a built-in remote desktop viewer for Hardware-KVM, a Serial-over-LAN terminal, IDER-Redirection support and much more. MeshCommander is built on web technologies and runs on many plaforms. In addition to being available as a stand-alone tool, MeshCommander was built to be very space efficient to that it can be uploaded into Intel AMT flash space to have it served diretly from the Intel AMT web serve.