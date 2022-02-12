This is a full computer management web site. With MeshCentral, you can run your own web server and it to remotely manage and control computers on a local network or anywhere on the internet. Once you get the server started, will create a mesh (a group of computers) and then download and install a mesh agent on each computer you want to manage. A minute later, the new computer will show up on the web site and you can take control of it, etc. MeshCentral includes full web-based remote desktop, terminal and file management capability.