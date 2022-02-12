openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mes

meshcentral

by Ylian Saint-Hilaire
0.9.84 (see all)

This is a full computer management web site. With MeshCentral, you can run your own web server and it to remotely manage and control computers on a local network or anywhere on the internet. Once you get the server started, will create a mesh (a group of computers) and then download and install a mesh agent on each computer you want to manage. A minute later, the new computer will show up on the web site and you can take control of it, etc. MeshCentral includes full web-based remote desktop, terminal and file management capability.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

55

Package

Dependencies

14

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

readme.txt

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
desenbahia-usi4 Ratings0 Reviews
9 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial