A client side library for using the Meshblu Socket.IO API in Node.js

NOTICE: Major Version Release

Version 2.0.0 of this library introduces some major API changes that make it incompatible with many of the code samples external to this README. Notably, the library is now instantiated as a class instead of using a createConnection function, and the connect method must be called to establish a connection. If the old functionality is required, the latest version of the previous API was 1.34.1 . It is highly recommended that you update to 2.0.0 , as 1.x.x will not be supported in the future.

Table of Contents

Getting Started

Install

The Meshblu client-side library is best obtained through NPM:

npm install --save meshblu

Quick Start

The client side library establishes a secure socket.io connection to Meshblu at https://meshblu-socket-io.octoblu.com by default.

var MeshbluSocketIO = require ( 'meshblu' ); var meshblu = new MeshbluSocketIO({ resolveSrv : true , uuid : '78159106-41ca-4022-95e8-2511695ce64c' , token : 'd5265dbc4576a88f8654a8fc2c4d46a6d7b85574' }) meshblu.on( 'ready' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Ready to rock' ); }); meshblu.connect();

Events

The config event is emitted whenever a device is updated. Use the meshblu.subscribe API to subscribe to config events. In order to receive config events from a device, your connection must be authenticated as a device that is in the target device's configure.sent whitelist. See the Meshblu whitelist documentation for more information.

device Meshblu device that was modified uuid Uuid of the device that was modified

Meshblu device that was modified

Example

meshblu.on( 'config' , function ( device ) { console .log( 'on config' ); console .log( JSON .stringify(device, null , 2 )); }); otherConn.update({ uuid : '78159106-41ca-4022-95e8-2511695ce64c' , foo : 'bar' });

The message event is emitted whenever a device sends or receives a message. Use the meshblu.subscribe API to subscribe to message events for a device. In order to receive broadcast from a device, your connection must be authenticated as a device that is in the target device's broadcast.sent whitelist. To receive message sent by a device, your connection must be in the target's message.sent whitelist. To receive messages from other devices, they must be in the authorized device's message.from whitelist. See the Meshblu whitelist documentation for more information.

message Message object that was received. devices Array of UUIDs to whom the message was sent. It will contain the string "*" , If the message was a broadcast. fromUuid Uuid of the device that sent the message. Is set by Meshblu, so it can be trusted as long as it is verified that the message was received through Meshblu.

Message object that was received.

Example

meshblu.on( 'message' , function ( message ) { console .log( 'on message' ); console .log( JSON .stringify(message, null , 2 )); }); otherConn.message({ devices : [ '*' ], foo : 'bar' });

The notReady event is emitted when certain things go wrong. These include emitting invalid authentication information in response to the identify challenge.

response Response of a failed authentication attempt. uuid UUID of the device the connection attempted to authenticated as. token Plain-text token of the device the connection attempted to authenticate as. The token is passed through by the API so that it can be returned here, it is never stored as plain text by Meshblu. (deprecated) api A legacy identifier kept for backwards compatibility. Should not be used in any new projects. (deprecated) status A legacy status code kept for backwards compatibility. Should not be used in any new projects.

Response of a failed authentication attempt.

Example

When an incorrect identity event is rejected by Meshblu

meshblu.on( 'notReady' , function ( response ) { console .error( 'notReady' ); console .error( JSON .stringify(response, null , 2 )); });

The ready event is emitted whenever the connection emits an identity and Meshblu accepts the credentials.

response Response of a successful authentication. uuid UUID of the device the connection is authenticated as. token Plain-text token of the device the connection is authenticated as. The token is passed through by the API so that it can be returned here, it is never stored as plain text by Meshblu. (deprecated) api A legacy identifier kept for backwards compatibility. Should not be used in any new projects. (deprecated) status A legacy status code kept for backwards compatibility. Should not be used in any new projects.

Response of a successful authentication.

Note

The "ready" event is emitted every time the connection is re-established. In normal network conditions, it is not uncommon the connection to occasionally drop and reestablish itself. In those cases, the library will re-authenticate and the brief outage will not be noticeable. Two things to note:

Messages sent to the device while it is reconnecting will not be delivered to the client.

Setting event listeners inside of the callback to the "ready" event is discouraged as they will be doubled up every time the event is fired. This may lead to functions being unexpectedly called multiple times for a single event. It presents itself as erratic behavior that appears to only happen after the connection has been established for a long time, and can therefore be very difficult to track down.

Example

When a valid identity is accepted by Meshblu:

meshblu.on( 'ready' , function ( response ) { console .log( 'ready' ); console .log( JSON .stringify(response, null , 2 )); });

Methods

Establishes a socket.io connection to meshblu and returns the connection object.

Arguments

options connection options with the following keys: protocol The protocol to use when connecting to the server. May not be passed in if resolveSrv is true. Must be one of ws/wss (Default wss ) hostname The hostname of the Meshblu server to connect to. May not be passed in if resolveSrv is true. (Default: meshblu-socket-io.octoblu.com ) port The port of the Meshblu server to connect to. May not be passed in if resolveSrv is true. (Default: 443 ) service The service for which to look up an SRV record for. May only be passed in if resolveSrv is false. (Default: meshblu ) domain The domain for which to look up an SRV record on. May only be passed in if resolveSrv is false. (Default: octoblu.com ) secure Enable transport layer encryption. May only be passed in if resolveSrv is false. (Default: true) resolveSrv Enable automatic service resolution using the SRV records. uuid UUID of the device to connect with. token Token of the device to connect with. bufferRate Rate to throttle commands send to Meshblu. (Default: 100)

connection options with the following keys:

Note

If the uuid and token options are omitted, Meshblu will create a new device when the connection is established and emit a ready event with the device's credentials. This will be the only time that device's token is available as plain text. This auto device creation feature exists for backwards compatibility, its use in new projects is strongly discouraged.

Example

var MeshbluSocketIO = require ( 'meshblu' ); var conn = new MeshbluSocketIO({ resolveSrv : true , uuid : '78159106-41ca-4022-95e8-2511695ce64c' , token : 'd5265dbc4576a88f8654a8fc2c4d46a6d7b85574' })

Establish a socket.io connection to Meshblu.

Arguments

callback Optional Function that will be called when the socket.io connection is established. error Javascript error object when the connection failed. Will be undefined if no error occured.

Optional Function that will be called when the socket.io connection is established.

Note

The callback is called once the socket.io connection is connected, but not yet authorized. All calls should wait until after the ready event has occurred.

Example

meshblu.connect( function ( error ) { console .log( 'connect' ); console .log(error); });

Retrieve a device from the Meshblu device registry by its uuid . In order to retrieve a target device, your connection must be authenticated as a device that is in the target device's discover.view whitelist. See the Meshblu whitelist documentation for more information.

Arguments

query Query object, must contain only the uuid property. uuid UUID of the device to retrieve.

Query object, must contain only the property. callback Function that will be called with a result . result Object passed to the callback. Contains either the device or error key, but never both. device The full device record from the Meshblu registry. error String explaining the what went wrong. Is only present if something went wrong.

Function that will be called with a .

Note

In Meshblu, it is not possible to distinguish between a device not existing and not having permission to view a device. In most of the Meshblu API calls, the error in both cases yields the protocol-specific equivalent of an HTTP 404: Not Found . The Socket.IO API, however, returns the error Forbidden . This is for backwards compatibility and will likely change with the next major version release of the Socket.IO API.

Example

When requesting a valid device that the authorized device may view:

meshblu.device({ uuid : '78159106-41ca-4022-95e8-2511695ce64c' }, function ( result ) { console .log( 'device' ); console .log( JSON .stringify(result, null , 2 )); });

When requesting a non-existing device, or a device the authenticated device may not view:

meshblu.device({ uuid : 'i-made-this-uuid-up' }, function ( result ) { console .log( 'device' ); console .log( JSON .stringify(result, null , 2 )); });

Retrieve devices from the Meshblu device registry. In order to retrieve a target device, your connection must be authenticated as a device that is in the target device's discover.view whitelist. See the Meshblu whitelist documentation for more information.

Arguments

query Query object, filters the device that will be returned. With the exception of the following special cases, properties are used as filters. For example, passing a query of {color: 'red'} will yield all devices that contain a color key with value 'red' that the authorized connetion has access to. online If present, the value for online will be compared against the string "true", and the resulting boolean value will be used. Note: using a boolean value of true will be evaluated as false because it is not equeal to "true". "null" & "" If any key is passed in with a value of the string "null" or the empty string "" , it will retrieve only devices that do not contain the key at all.

Query object, filters the device that will be returned. With the exception of the following special cases, properties are used as filters. For example, passing a query of will yield all devices that contain a color key with value 'red' that the authorized connetion has access to. callback Function that will be called with a result . result Object passed to the callback. Contains the devices key. devices The devices retrieved from the Meshblu registry.

Function that will be called with a .

Example

When requesting valid devices that the authorized device may view:

meshblu.devices({ color : 'blue' }, function ( result ) { console .log( 'devices' ); console .log( JSON .stringify(result, null , 2 )); });

When requesting a non-existing devices, or devices the authenticated device may not view:

meshblu.devices({ color : 'i-made-this-color-up' }, function ( result ) { console .log( 'devices' ); console .log( JSON .stringify(result, null , 2 )); });

Generate a session token for a device in the Meshblu device registry. In order to generate a token, your connection must be authenticated as a device that is in the target device's configure.update whitelist. See the Meshblu whitelist documentation for more information.

Arguments

query Query object, must contain only the uuid property. uuid UUID of the device to generate a token for.

Query object, must contain only the property. callback Function that will be called with a result . result Object passed to the callback. Contains either the ( uuid , token , createdAt ) triplet, or error key, but never both. uuid The uuid for which a token was generated. token The token that was generated in plain-text form. This is the only time that token will ever be shown. If it is not saved at this point, it can never be retreived createdAt An ISO 8601 timestamp for when the token was generated. error String explaining the what went wrong. Is only present if something went wrong.

Function that will be called with a .

Note

In Meshblu, it is not possible to distinguish between a device not existing and not having permission to view a device. In most of the Meshblu API calls, the error in both cases yields the protocol-specific equivalent of an HTTP 404: Not Found . The Socket.IO API, however, returns the error Forbidden . This is for backwards compatibility and will likely change with the next major version release of the Socket.IO API.

Example

When generateAndStoreToken is called for a valid device that the authorized device may update:

meshblu.generateAndStoreToken({ uuid : '78159106-41ca-4022-95e8-2511695ce64c' }, function ( result ) { console .log( 'generateAndStoreToken' ); console .log( JSON .stringify(result, null , 2 )); });

When generateAndStoreToken is called for a non-existing devices, or devices the authenticated device may not update:

meshblu.generateAndStoreToken({ uuid : 'i-made-this-uuid-up' }, function ( result ) { console .log( 'generateAndStoreToken' ); console .log( JSON .stringify(result, null , 2 )); });

Send a message to one or more Meshblu devices. In order to send a device a message, the connection must be authenticated as a device that is in the recipient's message.from whitelist. See the Meshblu whitelist documentation for more information.

Arguments

message Message object, must contain only the devices property. topic is treated special by Meshblu. Other properties are forwarded to the recipient(s), but Meshblu does not act on them in any way. devices Array of UUIDs of devices to send the message to. If any of the UUIDs are the special string "*" , then the message will also be emitted as a broadcast message, and can be picked up by anyone in the emitter's broadcast.sent whitelist. topic If the topic is provided as a string and the message is broadcast, the topic can be used by subscribers to filter incoming messages server-side.

Message object, must contain only the property. is treated special by Meshblu. Other properties are forwarded to the recipient(s), but Meshblu does not act on them in any way.

Note

Meshblu does not currently provide any receipt confirmation natively. If a message is sent to an offline recipient that has no message forwarding or device subscriptions, the message will be dropped. If it is important to know when the recipient received a message, it is recommended to have the recipient send some form of acknowledgement message back.

Example

To send a direct message.

meshblu.message({ devices : [ '78159106-41ca-4022-95e8-2511695ce64c' ], topic : 'greeting' , data : { howdy : 'partner' } });

To send a broadcast message.

meshblu.message({ devices : [ '*' ], topic : 'exclamation' , data : { feeling : 'good' } });

To send a message that is simultaneously broadcast and sent directly to a device.

meshblu.message({ devices : [ '*' , '78159106-41ca-4022-95e8-2511695ce64c' ], topic : 'recommendation' , data : { guys : '78159106-41ca-4022-95e8-2511695ce64c is a pretty awesome dude!' } });

Register a new device with the Meshblu registry.

Arguments

params A device object. May not include a uuid or token . All other properties will be saved to the device on creation. For a description of the properties that will affect how Meshblu interacts with the device, see the core Meshblu documentation. If a uuid and/or token is provided, it will be ignored.

A device object. May not include a or . All other properties will be saved to the device on creation. For a description of the properties that will affect how Meshblu interacts with the device, see the core Meshblu documentation. If a and/or is provided, it will be ignored. callback Function that is called with a device on registration device The newly registered Meshblu device. Make sure to save the uuid and token . The token will not be made available again as it is not stored in plain-text anywhere by Meshblu.

Function that is called with a on registration

Note

The Socket.io implementation of Meshblu creates open devices using the old (deprecated) whitelists by default. This is to preserve backwards compatibility. It is strongly recommended to register devices with explicitly locked down version 2.0.0 whitelists instead by creating a v2.0.0 device (see the second example).

Example

To register a new (open) device

meshblu.register({ color : 'black' }, function ( device ) { console .log( 'register' ); console .log( JSON .stringify(device, null , 2 )) });

To register a new closed device.

meshblu.register({ color : 'black' , version : '2.0.0' }, function ( device ) { console .log( 'register' ); console .log( JSON .stringify(device, null , 2 )) });

Reset the root token of a device. This will revoke the existing root token, generate a new one, and yield the generated token in the callback.

Arguments

query Query object, must contain only the uuid property. uuid UUID of the device to whose root token to reset

Query object, must contain only the property. callback Function that is called after the token has been revoked. response Response object that wraps device device The Meshblu device for which the token was reset. Contains only the uuid and token properties. Make sure to save the new token , it will not be made available again as it is not stored in plain-text anywhere by Meshblu.

Function that is called after the token has been revoked.

Example

To reset a token for a device:

meshblu.resetToken({ uuid : '5c7392dc-a4ba-4b5a-8c84-5934a3b3678b' }, function ( response ) { console .log( 'resetToken' ); console .log( JSON .stringify(device, null , 2 )); });

Revoke a session token for a device

Arguments

auth Authentication object, must contain only the uuid and token of the device to authenticate as. uuid UUID of the device to whose token to revoke token Token of the device to revoke

Authentication object, must contain only the and of the device to authenticate as. callback Function that is called after the token has been revoked.

Example

To revoke a token for a device:

meshblu.revokeToken({ uuid : '5c7392dc-a4ba-4b5a-8c84-5934a3b3678b' , token : '9e78f644a866e1b5b71d0a2dde912e8662477abf' }, function ( ) { console .log( 'revokeToken' ); });

Create a subscription to a device's messages. Subscribe tries to subscribe the connection to every message type. To limit subscriptions, use the types attribute.

Arguments

params uuid UUID of the device to subscribe to. types Array of strings of types to subscribe to. Valid types are: broadcast broadcast messages sent by the device and messages the device receives as a result of it being subscribed to some other device's broadcasts. received messages received by the device and messages the device receives as a result of it being subscribed to some other device's received messages. sent messages sent by the device and messages the device receives as a result of it being subscribed to some other device's sent messages.



Example

To subscribe to everything allowed for a device:

meshblu.subscribe({ uuid : '5c7392dc-a4ba-4b5a-8c84-5934a3b3678b' });

To subscribe to only broadcasts:

meshblu.subscribe({ uuid : '5c7392dc-a4ba-4b5a-8c84-5934a3b3678b' , type : [ 'broadcast' ]});

Remove a device from the Meshblu device registry. In order to unregister a target device, your connection must be authenticated as a device that is in the target device's configure.update whitelist. See the Meshblu whitelist documentation for more information.

Arguments

query Query object, must contain only the uuid property. uuid UUID of the device to unregister.

Query object, must contain only the property. callback Function that will be called with a result . result Response from the unregister call. Will contain either a uuid or an error , but never both. uuid Uuid of the device that was unregistered error String explaining the what went wrong. Is only present if something went wrong.

Function that will be called with a .

Note

In Meshblu, it is not possible to distinguish between a device not existing and not having permission to view a device. In most of the Meshblu API calls, the error in both cases yields the protocol-specific equivalent of an HTTP 404: Not Found . The Socket.IO API, however, returns the error Forbidden . This is for backwards compatibility and will likely change with the next major version release of the Socket.IO API.

Example

When unregister is called for a device the authenticated device may modify:

meshblu.unregister({ uuid : 'f52d8b52-ef04-44d3-ae45-59dfec2f7663' }, function ( result ) { console .log( 'unregister' ); console .log( JSON .stringify(result, null , 2 )); });

When unregister is called for a non-existing device, or device the authenticated device may modify:

meshblu.unregister({ uuid : 'i-made-this-uuid-up' }, function ( result ) { console .log( 'unregister' ); console .log( JSON .stringify(result, null , 2 )); });

Remove a subscription to a device's messages. Unsubscribe tries to unsubscribe the connection from every message type. To limit what is unsubscribed, use the types attribute.

Arguments

params uuid UUID of the device to unsubscribe from. types Array of strings of types to unsubscribe from. Valid types are: broadcast broadcast messages sent by the device and messages the device receives as a result of it being subscribed to some other device's broadcasts. received messages received by the device and messages the device receives as a result of it being subscribed to some other device's received messages. sent messages sent by the device and messages the device receives as a result of it being subscribed to some other device's sent messages.



Example

To unsubscribe from everything allowed for a device:

meshblu.subscribe({ uuid : '5c7392dc-a4ba-4b5a-8c84-5934a3b3678b' });

To unsubscribe from only broadcasts:

meshblu.subscribe({ uuid : '5c7392dc-a4ba-4b5a-8c84-5934a3b3678b' , type : [ 'broadcast' ]});

Update a device in the Meshblu device registry. In order to update a target device, your connection must be authenticated as a device that is in the target device's configure.update whitelist. See the Meshblu whitelist documentation for more information.

Arguments

query/update Both the query and update object. Must contain at least a uuid . Other than the listed exceptions, all other parameters will overwrite the device in the registry. uuid UUID of the device to update. If omitted, it defaults to the UUID of the authenticated connection.

Both the query and update object. Must contain at least a . Other than the listed exceptions, all other parameters will overwrite the device in the registry. callback Function that will be called with a result . result Object passed to the callback. uuid The uuid of the device that was updated. status Status code of the update operation. Will always be 200 , even if the update did not happen.

Function that will be called with a .

Example

Updating a device:

meshblu.update({ uuid : 'c30a7506-7a45-4fe1-ab51-c57afad7f41a' , color : 'blue' }, function ( result ) { console .log( 'update' ); console .log( JSON .stringify(result, null , 2 )); });

When updating a non-existing devices, or a device the authenticated connection may not update:

meshblu.update({ uuid : 'i-made-this-uuid-up' , color : 'blue' }, function ( result ) { console .log( 'update' ); console .log( JSON .stringify(result, null , 2 )); });

Retrieve the device the connection is currently authenticated as from the Meshblu device registery.

Arguments

callback Function that will be called with a device . device Full device from the Meshblu device registry.

Function that will be called with a .

Example

Calling whoami: When whoami is called: