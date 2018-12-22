⚠️ This library is no longer maintained, and should not be used in production applications.

Mesh is a utility library for async iterable iterators.

Motivation

This library was originally created to handle complex data flows, and unify how applications communicate internally and externally. It also serves as a single channel for all communication which makes it more easy to control & reason about how your application is passing around data asynchronously.

Mesh provides a set of higher order functions that you can use to build your data flows out. Here's an example of that:

import { when, wrapAsyncIterableIterator, fallback } from "mesh" ; import { DS_FIND, DS_INSERT, DS_REMOVE, DS_UPDATE, dataStore, DSFindMessage, whenCollection, DSInsertMessage, DSRemoveMessage, DSUpdateMessage, } from "mesh-ds" ; const insertTodoItem = ( message: DSInsertMessage ) => ( wrapAsnycIterableIterator(fetch( '/api/todos' , { method: 'POST' , body: message.data })) ); const insert = fallback( whenCollection( 'todos' , insertTodoItem), ); const dsDispatch = dataStore({ [DS_INSERT] : insert, });

Installation

NPM: npm install mesh

Bower: bower install mesh

