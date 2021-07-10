An iTerm 3-compatible window, tab, and pane manager.

Installation

npm install -g mert

Usage

mert init [ type ] mert start [name]

Overview

mert is a simple command line tool for managing your windows, tabs, and pane configurations for iTerm 3 and iTerm 2. A little yaml config file (called the .mertrc file) along with some JXA (Javascript + Applescript), you can have your iTerm environment up and running in no time.

mert uses a combination of a "global" file at ~/.mertrc and/or one in your current directory to spin up your iTerm environment.

Examples

mert supports window, tab, and pane management. Examples live inside of ./tests/examples , so that's a great place to start.

Take the following two .mertrc files:

Global Config

foo: root: ~/code/foo layout: - - echo "Row 1, Pane 1" - echo "Row 1, Pane 2" - - echo "Row 2, Pane 1"

Local Config

layout: - - echo "Row 1, Pane 1 in bar" - echo "Row 1, Pane 2 in bar" - - echo "Row 2, Pane 1 in bar"

Running the following:

mert start foo

would result in the following iTerm window, each command running in ~/code/foo :

+ | "Row 1, Pane 1" | "Row 1, Pane 2 | | | | |---------------------|---------------------| | " Row 2 , Pane 2 " | " Row 2 , Pane 2 | | | | +

Conversely, running:

cd /Users/brian/code/bar/.mertrc mert start

Would spin up the .mertrc file within the parent directory.

Checkout the demo below:

Split Strategy

By default mert adopts a vertical-first split strategy. This behavior can be changed by explicitly setting the split_strategy option to 'horizontal' in the .mertrc file.

Take for example the following .mertrc :

layout: - - echo "Row 1, Pane 1" - - echo "Row 2, Pane 1" - echo "Row 2, Pane 2"

This would result in the following iTerm window:

+ | "Row 1, Pane 1" | | | | | "Row 2, Pane 2" | "Row 2, Pane 2 | | | | +---------------------|---------------------+

Whereas a .mertrc with the split_strategy configuration set, as shown here:

split_strategy: "vertical" layout: - - echo "Col 1, Pane 1" - - echo "Col 2, Pane 1" - echo "Col 2, Pane 2"

would produce an iTerm window like the one below:

+ | "Col 1, Pane 1" | "Col 2, Pane 1 | | | | | |---------------------| | | "Col 2 , Pane 2 | | | | +

Launch Strategy

By default mert will start a new iTerm window and launch your layout into it. You can choose to launch your layout into a new tab, or into the current pane, instead by using the root-level launch_strategy option.

See Tab Launch Strategy and In-Place Launch Strategy for an example.

Profiles

By default mert will use the Default iTerm profile. You can use a different profile for your layout by adding the root-level profile option.

To use a different profile, set the profile configuration on the .mertrc file:

profile: "MyProfile" layout: - - echo "Col 1, Pane 1" - - echo "Col 2, Pane 1" - echo "Col 2, Pane 2"

Testing

npm run test

License

Released under the MIT License.

Brought to you by eggplanet.

Contributors