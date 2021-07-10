An iTerm 3-compatible window, tab, and pane manager.
npm install -g mert
mert init [type] # Create new .mertrc file. Options: global or local
mert start [name] # Start project by name or by specifying file path (defaults to .mertrc in cwd)
mert is a simple command line tool for managing your windows, tabs, and pane configurations for iTerm 3
and iTerm 2. A little yaml config file (called the
.mertrc file) along with some JXA (Javascript +
Applescript), you can have your iTerm environment up and running in no time.
mert uses a combination of a "global" file at
~/.mertrc and/or one in your current directory to
spin up your iTerm environment.
mert supports window, tab, and pane management. Examples live inside of
./tests/examples, so that's a great place to start.
Take the following two
.mertrc files:
# ~/.mertrc
foo:
root: ~/code/foo
layout:
-
- echo "Row 1, Pane 1"
- echo "Row 1, Pane 2"
-
- echo "Row 2, Pane 1"
# /Users/brian/code/bar/.mertrc
layout:
-
- echo "Row 1, Pane 1 in bar"
- echo "Row 1, Pane 2 in bar"
-
- echo "Row 2, Pane 1 in bar"
Running the following:
mert start foo
would result in the following iTerm window, each command running in
~/code/foo:
+-------------------------------------------+
| "Row 1, Pane 1" | "Row 1, Pane 2 |
| | |
|---------------------|---------------------|
| "Row 2, Pane 2" | "Row 2, Pane 2 |
| | |
+---------------------|---------------------+
Conversely, running:
cd /Users/brian/code/bar/.mertrc
mert start
Would spin up the
.mertrc file within the parent directory.
Checkout the demo below:
By default mert adopts a vertical-first split strategy. This behavior can be changed by explicitly setting the
split_strategy option to 'horizontal' in the
.mertrc file.
Take for example the following
.mertrc:
layout:
-
- echo "Row 1, Pane 1"
-
- echo "Row 2, Pane 1"
- echo "Row 2, Pane 2"
This would result in the following iTerm window:
+-------------------------------------------+
| "Row 1, Pane 1" |
| |
|---------------------|---------------------|
| "Row 2, Pane 2" | "Row 2, Pane 2 |
| | |
+---------------------|---------------------+
Whereas a
.mertrc with the
split_strategy configuration set, as shown here:
split_strategy: "vertical"
layout:
-
- echo "Col 1, Pane 1"
-
- echo "Col 2, Pane 1"
- echo "Col 2, Pane 2"
would produce an iTerm window like the one below:
+---------------------|---------------------+
| "Col 1, Pane 1" | "Col 2, Pane 1 |
| | |
| |---------------------|
| | "Col 2, Pane 2 |
| | |
+---------------------|---------------------+
By default mert will start a new iTerm window and launch your layout into it. You can choose to launch your layout
into a new tab, or into the current pane, instead by using the root-level
launch_strategy option.
See Tab Launch Strategy and In-Place Launch Strategy for an example.
By default mert will use the
Default iTerm profile. You can use a different profile for your layout
by adding the root-level
profile option.
To use a different profile, set the
profile configuration on the
.mertrc file:
profile: "MyProfile"
layout:
-
- echo "Col 1, Pane 1"
-
- echo "Col 2, Pane 1"
- echo "Col 2, Pane 2"
npm run test
Released under the MIT License.
Brought to you by eggplanet.