#Mers _Mongoose _Express _Rest _Service
Mers is a plugin for express to expose mongoose finders as simple crud/rest operations. The
basic idea being you should just define your model/finders and the rest should be be magic.
Install mers, mongoose, express and body-parser
$ npm install express --save
$ npm install mongoose --save
$ npm install body-parser --save
$ npm install mers --save
//You really need body parser for things to work correctly
var express = require('express'),
mongoose = require('mongoose'),
Schema = mongoose.Schema,
bodyParser = require('body-parser')
app.use(bodyParser.json())
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: true }));
var SampleSchema = new Schema({
name:String,
age:Number
});
mongoose.model('sample', SampleSchema);
var mers = require('mers');
app.use('/rest', mers({uri:'mongodb://localhost/your_db'}).rest());
Configuration options include:
uri:uri://mongoose (as shown above)
mongoose:{mongoose} (your mongoose instance)
error:{function} (your custom Error Handler)
responseStream:{function} (your custom respost stream. See: lib/streams.js)
transformer:{function} (your custom transformer factory)
inject:{Nojector} (custom nojector add resovlers, or whatever)
###If you had a schema such as
var mongoose = require('mongoose'), Schema = mongoose.Schema,
ObjectId = mongoose.Schema.ObjectId;
var CommentSchema = new Schema({
title:String, body:String, date:Date
});
var BlogPostSchema = new Schema({
author:ObjectId,
title:String,
body:String,
buf:Buffer,
date:Date,
comments:[CommentSchema],
meta:{
votes:Number, favs:Number
}
});
/**
* Note this must return a query object. If it doesn't well, I dunno what it'll do.
* @param q
* @param term
*/
BlogPostSchema.statics.findTitleLike = function findTitleLike(q, term) {
return this.find({'title':new RegExp(q.title || term.shift() || '', 'i')});
}
var Comment = module.exports.Comment = mongoose.model('Comment', CommentSchema);
var BlogPost = module.exports.BlogPost = mongoose.model('BlogPost', BlogPostSchema);
you could then access it at listing.
http://localhost:3000/rest/blogpost/
http://localhost:3000/rest/blogpost/$id
http://localhost:3000/rest/blogpost/$id/comments
http://localhost:3000/rest/blogpost/$id/comments/$id
http://localhost:3000/rest/blogpost/$id/comments/0
http://localhost:3000/rest/blogpost/finder/findTitleLike/term
###Pagination Pagination is also supported via skip= and limit= query params.
http://localhost:3000/rest/blogpost/$id?skip=10&limit=10
###Population Mongoose populate is supported, but this will be changing shortly to allow for more fine grained controll over population. Currently you can do
http://localhost:3000/rest/blogpost?populate=comments
or to specify particular fields.
http://localhost:3000/rest/blogpost?skip=10&populate[comments]=title,date
###Filter Filtering is available for strings. To find all the blog posts with C in the title.
http://localhost:3000/rest/blogpost?filter[title]=C
Also you can and or nor the filters by using + (and) - (nor) or nothing or http://localhost:3000/rest/blogpost?filter[-title]=C http://localhost:3000/rest/blogpost?filter[+title]=C&filter[-body]=A
To filter all String fields that have a C in them
http://localhost:3000/rest/blogpost?filter=C
###Sorting Sorting is supported 1 ascending -1 ascending.
http://localhost:3000/rest/blogpost?sort=title:1,date:-1
###Transformer Transformers can be registered on startup. A simple TransformerFactory is included. If the function returns a promise, it will resolve the transformer asynchronously. The transformers follow the same injection rules.
To transform asynchronously just return a promise from your function. You can chain transformers. Transformers can also inject, but the first argument should be the object you want to transform.
app.use('/rest', require('mers').rest({
mongoose:mongoose,
transformers:{
renameid: function(obj){
obj.id = obj._id;
delete obj._id;
//don't forget to return the object. Null will filter it from the results.
return obj;
},
/**
Injects the user into the function, and checks if the
owner is the same as the current user. Works with passport.
*/
checkUser:function(obj, session$user){
if (obj.owner_id !== session$user._id){
//returning null, short circuits the other transformers. And will
//not be included in the response.
return null;
}else{
return obj;
}
},
/**
Uses injection and async resolution.
*/
async:function(obj, query$doIt){
if (query$doIt){
var p = promise();
setTimeout(function(){
obj.doneIt =true;
//Mpromise resolve. Should work with other promises, or any object with a then function.
p.resolve(null, obj);
},50);
return p;
}else{
return obj;
}
}
}
}));
}
to get results transformered just add
http://localhost:3000/rest/blogpost?transform=renameid
It handles get/put/post/delete I'll add some docs on that some day, but pretty much as you expect, or I expect anyways. see tests/routes-mocha.js for examples.
###Static Finders It should also be able to be used with Class finders. Now handles class finders. Note: They must return a query object. They are passed the query object and the rest of the url. All of the populate's, filters, transforms should work.
/**
* Note this must return a query object.
* @param q
* @param term
*/
BlogPostSchema.statics.findTitleLike = function findTitleLike(q, term) {
return this.find({'title':new RegExp(q.title || term.shift(), 'i')});
}
So you can get the url
http://localhost:3000/rest/blogpost/finder/findTitleLike?title=term
or
http://localhost:3000/rest/blogpost/finder/findTitleLike/term
Occassionally you may want to do something like a double query within a finder. Mers has got your back.
BlogPostSchema.statics.findByCallback = function onFindByCallback(query$id) {
return this.find({_id: query$id}).exec();
}
To create a custom error handler
app.use('/rest', rest({
error : function(err, req, res, next){
res.send({
status:1,
error:err && err.message
});
}).rest());
You can create your own result stream. It needs to subclass Stream and be writable. This can allow for other formats, and preventing the wrapping of data in the payload.
##Method You can invoke a method on a model. This useful to expose more complicated things that can't just be filtered. Of course you can return nested nestings too...
###Returning an Object This one just returns an object, from /department/$id/hello/name
DepartmentSchema.methods.hello = function DepartmentSchema$hello(){
return {name:'hello '+this.name};
}
###Returning a Promise. This is returns a promise from /department/$id/promises. Really you just need to return an object with an then function. So any promise library should work.
DepartmentSchema.methods.promises = function (data){
var p = promise();
setTimeout(p.resolve.bind(p, null, {name:'hello '+this.name}), 100);
return p;
}
This is returns a query from /department/$id/superDo
DepartmentSchema.methods.superDo = function DepartmentSchema$hello(data){
return Department.find({
_id:this._id
});
}
##Examples. An example of a customized rest service can be found at
https://github.com/jspears/backbone-directory
##Parameter injection When invoking a method you often need data from the request to process. To do this we have an injection system. You can inject a method on a model, or a transformer.
It resolves the prefix of the parameter name deliminated by $ to the scope. See nojector for more information there. The built in resolvers are session, param, query, body, args, require
url: http://localhost/rest/department/finders/byName?name=Stuff
DepartmentSchema.static.byName = function DepartmentSchema$hello(query$name){
return Department.find({
name:query$name
});
}
works on instances to...
url: http://localhost/rest/department/$id/hello/?name=STuff
DepartmentSchema.method.hello = function DepartmentSchema$hello(query$name, session$user){
//session.user === session$user
return Department.find({
name:query$name
});
}
Deleting is follows the rules of as a put, however, it has an option, of deleteRef, when you are deleteing a nested ref'd object and want to delete it from the refer'd collection. see routes-user-mocha.js