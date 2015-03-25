#Mers _Mongoose _Express _Rest _Service

Mers is a plugin for express to expose mongoose finders as simple crud/rest operations. The basic idea being you should just define your model/finders and the rest should be be magic.

Usage

Install mers, mongoose, express and body-parser

$ npm install express --save $ npm install mongoose --save $ npm install body-parser --save $ npm install mers --save

var express = require ( 'express' ), mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ), Schema = mongoose.Schema, bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ) app.use(bodyParser.json()) app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended : true })); var SampleSchema = new Schema({ name : String , age : Number }); mongoose.model( 'sample' , SampleSchema); var mers = require ( 'mers' ); app.use( '/rest' , mers({ uri : 'mongodb://localhost/your_db' }).rest());

Configuration options include:

uri:uri://mongoose (as shown above)

(as shown above) mongoose:{mongoose} (your mongoose instance)

(your mongoose instance) error:{function} (your custom Error Handler)

(your custom Error Handler) responseStream:{function} (your custom respost stream. See: lib/streams.js)

(your custom respost stream. See: lib/streams.js) transformer:{function} (your custom transformer factory)

inject:{Nojector} (custom nojector add resovlers, or whatever)

###If you had a schema such as

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ), Schema = mongoose.Schema, ObjectId = mongoose.Schema.ObjectId; var CommentSchema = new Schema({ title : String , body : String , date : Date }); var BlogPostSchema = new Schema({ author :ObjectId, title : String , body : String , buf :Buffer, date : Date , comments :[CommentSchema], meta :{ votes : Number , favs : Number } }); BlogPostSchema.statics.findTitleLike = function findTitleLike ( q, term ) { return this .find({ 'title' : new RegExp (q.title || term.shift() || '' , 'i' )}); } var Comment = module .exports.Comment = mongoose.model( 'Comment' , CommentSchema); var BlogPost = module .exports.BlogPost = mongoose.model( 'BlogPost' , BlogPostSchema);

you could then access it at listing.

http : http : http : http : http : http :

###Pagination Pagination is also supported via skip= and limit= query params.

http://localhost:3000/rest/blogpost/ $id ?skip=10& limit =10

###Population Mongoose populate is supported, but this will be changing shortly to allow for more fine grained controll over population. Currently you can do

http :

or to specify particular fields.

http://localhost:3000/rest/blogpost?skip=10&populate [ comments ]=title,date

###Filter Filtering is available for strings. To find all the blog posts with C in the title.

http://localhost:3000/rest/blogpost?filter [ title ]=C

Also you can and or nor the filters by using + (and) - (nor) or nothing or http://localhost:3000/rest/blogpost?filter[-title]=C http://localhost:3000/rest/blogpost?filter[+title]=C&filter[-body]=A

To filter all String fields that have a C in them

http :

###Sorting Sorting is supported 1 ascending -1 ascending.

http://localhost:3000/rest/blogpost?sort=title:1,date:-1

###Transformer Transformers can be registered on startup. A simple TransformerFactory is included. If the function returns a promise, it will resolve the transformer asynchronously. The transformers follow the same injection rules.

To transform asynchronously just return a promise from your function. You can chain transformers. Transformers can also inject, but the first argument should be the object you want to transform.

app.use( '/rest' , require ( 'mers' ).rest({ mongoose :mongoose, transformers :{ renameid : function ( obj ) { obj.id = obj._id; delete obj._id; return obj; }, checkUser : function ( obj, session$user ) { if (obj.owner_id !== session$user._id){ return null ; } else { return obj; } }, async : function ( obj, query$doIt ) { if (query$doIt){ var p = promise(); setTimeout( function ( ) { obj.doneIt = true ; p.resolve( null , obj); }, 50 ); return p; } else { return obj; } } } })); }

to get results transformered just add

http :

It handles get/put/post/delete I'll add some docs on that some day, but pretty much as you expect, or I expect anyways. see tests/routes-mocha.js for examples.

###Static Finders It should also be able to be used with Class finders. Now handles class finders. Note: They must return a query object. They are passed the query object and the rest of the url. All of the populate's, filters, transforms should work.

BlogPostSchema.statics.findTitleLike = function findTitleLike ( q, term ) { return this .find({ 'title' : new RegExp (q.title || term.shift(), 'i' )}); }

So you can get the url

http :

or

http :

Promises with finders

Occassionally you may want to do something like a double query within a finder. Mers has got your back.

BlogPostSchema.statics.findByCallback = function onFindByCallback ( query$id ) { return this .find({ _id : query$id}).exec(); }

Error Handling

To create a custom error handler

app.use( '/rest' , rest({ error : function ( err, req, res, next ) { res.send({ status : 1 , error :err && err.message }); }).rest());

Custom ResultStream

You can create your own result stream. It needs to subclass Stream and be writable. This can allow for other formats, and preventing the wrapping of data in the payload.

##Method You can invoke a method on a model. This useful to expose more complicated things that can't just be filtered. Of course you can return nested nestings too...

###Returning an Object This one just returns an object, from /department/$id/hello/name

DepartmentSchema.methods.hello = function DepartmentSchema$hello ( ) { return { name : 'hello ' + this .name}; }

###Returning a Promise. This is returns a promise from /department/$id/promises. Really you just need to return an object with an then function. So any promise library should work.

DepartmentSchema.methods.promises = function ( data ) { var p = promise(); setTimeout(p.resolve.bind(p, null , { name : 'hello ' + this .name}), 100 ); return p; }

Returning a Query object.

This is returns a query from /department/$id/superDo

DepartmentSchema.methods.superDo = function DepartmentSchema$hello ( data ) { return Department.find({ _id : this ._id }); }

##Examples. An example of a customized rest service can be found at

https :

##Parameter injection When invoking a method you often need data from the request to process. To do this we have an injection system. You can inject a method on a model, or a transformer.

It resolves the prefix of the parameter name deliminated by $ to the scope. See nojector for more information there. The built in resolvers are session, param, query, body, args, require

url : http :

DepartmentSchema.static.byName = function DepartmentSchema$hello ( query$name ) { return Department.find({ name :query$name }); }

works on instances to...

url : http :

DepartmentSchema.method.hello = function DepartmentSchema$hello ( query$name, session$user ) { return Department.find({ name :query$name }); }

Delete

Deleting is follows the rules of as a put, however, it has an option, of deleteRef, when you are deleteing a nested ref'd object and want to delete it from the refer'd collection. see routes-user-mocha.js