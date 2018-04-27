Merry is a little Node framework that helps you build performant applications with little effort. We don't think that "fast" and "cute" should be mutually exclusive. Out of the box we've included consistent logging, standardized error handling, a clean streams API and plenty of nuts, bolts and options to customize merry to fit your use case. We hope you have a good time using it. ✌️ -Team Merry
var merry = require('merry')
var app = merry()
app.route('GET', '/', function (req, res, ctx) {
ctx.log.info('oh hey, a request here')
ctx.send(200, { cute: 'butts' })
})
app.route('default', function (req, res, ctx) {
ctx.log.info('Route doesnt exist')
ctx.send(404, { message: 'nada butts here' })
})
app.listen(8080)
$ node index.js | merry
Merry uses the
pino logger under the hood. When you create a new
merry app,
we enable a log forwarder that by default prints all logs to
process.stdout.
There are different log levels that can be used. The possible log levels are:
var merry = require('merry')
var app = merry()
app.route('GET', '/', function (req, res, ctx) {
ctx.log.debug('it works!')
ctx.log.info('hey')
ctx.log.warn('oh')
ctx.log.error('oh no!')
ctx.log.fatal('send help')
})
The difference between an expected and unexpected error is that the first is generally caused by a user (e.g. wrong password) and the system knows how to respond, and the latter is caused by the system (e.g. there's no database) and the system doesn't know how to handle it.
Error handling is different for each application. Errors come in different shapes, have different status codes, so we can't provide a one-size-fits-all solution. But we do think that having consistent error messages is useful, so Merry comes with a recommended pattern to handle errors.
// errors.js
exports.ENOTFOUND = function (req, res, ctx) {
ctx.log.warn('ENOTFOUND')
ctx.send(404, {
type: 'invalid_request_error',
message: 'Invalid request data'
})
}
exports.EDBOFFLINE = function (req, res, ctx) {
ctx.log.error('EDBOFFLINE')
ctx.send(500, {
type: 'api_error',
message: 'Internal server error'
})
}
// index.js
var errors = require('./errors')
var merry = require('merry')
var db = require('my-cool-db')
var app = merry()
app.route('GET', '/', function (req, res, ctx) {
db.get('some-key-from-request', function (err, data) {
if (err) return errors.ENOTFOUND(req, res, ctx)
ctx.send(200, data)
})
})
app.listen(8080)
Generally there are two ways of passing configuration into an application. Through files and through command line arguments. In practice it turns out passing environment variables can be done with less friction than using files. Especially in siloed environments such as Docker and Kubernetes where mounting volumes can at times be tricky, but passing environment variables is trivial.
Merry ships with an environment argument validator that checks the type of
argument passed in, and optionally falls back to a default if no value is
passed in. To set the (very common)
$PORT variable to default to
8080 do:
var merry = require('merry')
var env = { PORT: 8080 }
var app = merry({ env: env })
app.listen(app.env.PORT)
And then from the CLI do:
node ./server.js
// => port: 8080
PORT=1234 node ./server.js
// => port: 1234
Merry uses
server-router under the hood to create its routes. Routes are
created using recursive arrays that are turned into an efficient
trie
structure under the hood. You don't need to worry about any of this though; all
you need to know is that we've tested it and it's probably among the fastest
methods out there. Routes look like this:
var merry = require('merry')
var app = merry()
app.route('GET', '/', handleIndex)
app.route('PUT', '/foo', handleFoo)
app.route('GET', '/foo/:bar', handleFoobarPartial)
app.listen()
Partial routes can be set using the
':' delimiter. Any route that's
registered in this was will be passed to the
ctx argument as a key. So
given a route of
/foo/:bar and we call it with
/foo/hello, it will show up
in
ctx as
{ bar: 'hello' }.
We do provide you with a way to access your route's
ctx via
app.use
var merry = require('merry')
var app = merry()
app.use(function (req, res, ctx) {
ctx.foo = 'bar'
})
For http2 support you will need to provide a
key and a
cert to establish a secure connection. These can be passed as
part of merry's opts. If
http2 is not available, an error will be thrown to
upgrade your node version to > v8.4.0.
var merry = require('merry')
var fs = require('fs')
var opts = {
key: fs.readFileSync('server-key.pem'),
cert: fs.readFileSync('server-cert.pem')
}
var app = merry(opts)
app.listen(8080)
Create a new instance of
merry. Takes optional opts:
'info'. Determine the cutoff point for
logging
process.stdout. Set the output writable stream to
write logs to
Allows you to modify
req,
res and
ctx objects prior to handling a route.
Register a new handler for a route and HTTP method. Method can be either a single HTTP method, or an array of HTTP methods.
Register a new default handler that will be called if no other handlers match.
Each route has a signature of
(req, res, ctx):
req object
res object
Parameters picked up from the
router using the
:route syntax in the route.
Environment variables passed into the
merry({ env }) constructor.
Log data. Loglevel can be one of
trace,
debug,
info,
warn,
error,
fatal. Can be passed varying arguments.
Efficiently encode JSON, set the appropriate headers and end the request. Uses streams under the hood.
Parse a stream of JSON into an object. Useful to decode a server's
req stream
with.
Create a handler that can be passed directly into an
http server.
var merry = require('merry')
var http = require('http')
var app = merry()
app.route('GET', '/', handleRoute)
var handler = app.start()
var server = http.createServer(handler)
server.listen(8080)
function handleRoute (req, res, ctx, done) {
done(null, 'hello planet')
}
Start the application directly and listen on a port:
var merry = require('merry')
var app = merry()
app.route('GET', '/', handleRoute)
app.listen(8080)
function handleRoute (req, res, ctx, done) {
done(null, 'hello planet')
}
$ npm install merry