content-type
yarn add meros
// Rely on bundler/environment dection
import { meros } from 'meros';
const parts = await fetch('/api').then(meros);
// As a simple Async Generator
for await (const part of parts) {
// Do something with this part
}
// Used with rxjs streams
from(parts).pipe(
tap((part) => {
// Do something with it
}),
);
// Browser
import { meros } from 'meros/browser';
// import { meros } from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/meros';
const parts = await fetch('/api').then(meros);
// Node
import http from 'http';
import { meros } from 'meros/node';
const response = await new Promise((resolve) => {
const request = http.get(`http://my-domain/mock-ep`, (response) => {
resolve(response);
});
request.end();
});
const parts = await meros(response);
This library aims to implement RFC1341 in its entirety, however we aren't there yet. That being said, you may very well use this library in other scenarios like streaming in file form uploads.
Please note; be sure to define a boundary that can be guaranteed to never collide with things from the body:
Because encapsulation boundaries must not appear in the body parts being encapsulated, a user agent must exercise care to choose a unique boundary.
~ RFC1341 7.2.1
meros comes from Ancient Greek μέρος méros, meaning "part".
/alternative ,
/digest or
/parallel subtype at this
time.
Meros offers two flavours, both for the browser and for node; but their api's are fundamentally the same.
Note: The type
Responseis used loosely here and simply alludes to Node's
IncomingMessageor the browser's
Responsetype.
meros(response: Response, options?: Options)
Returns:
Promise<Response | AsyncGenerator<Part | Part[]>
Meros returns a promise that will resolve to an
AsyncGenerator if the response
is of
multipart/mixed mime, or simply returns the
Response if something
else; helpful for middlewares. The idea here being that you run meros as a chain
off fetch.
fetch('/api').then(meros);
If the
content-type is NOT a multipart, then meros will resolve with the
response argument.
Example on how to handle this case
import { meros } from 'meros';
const response = await fetch('/api'); // Assume this returns json
const parts = await meros(response);
if (parts[Symbol.asyncIterator] < 'u') {
for await (const part of parts) {
// Do something with this part
}
} else {
const data = await parts.json();
}
each
Part gives you access to:
json: boolean ~ Tells you the
body would be a JavaScript object of your
defined generic
T.
headers: object ~ A key-value pair of all headers discovered from this part.
body: T | Fallback ~ Is the body of the part, either as a JavaScript
object (noted by
json) or the base type of the environment
(
Buffer | string, for Node and Browser respectively).
options.multiple: boolean
Default:
false
Setting this to
true will yield once for all available parts of a chunk,
rather than yielding once per part. This is an optimization technique for
technologies like GraphQL where rather than commit the payload to the store, to
be added-to in the next process-tick we can simply do that synchronously.
Important: This will alter the behaviour and yield arrays—than yield payloads.
const chunks = await fetch('/api').then((response) =>
meros(response, { multiple: true }),
);
// As a simple Async Generator
for await (const parts of chunks) {
for (const part of parts) {
// Do something with this part, maybe aggregate?
}
}
Validation :: node
✔ meros
✘ it-multipart (FAILED @ "should match reference patch set")
Benchmark :: node
meros x 289,318 ops/sec ±1.21% (81 runs sampled)
it-multipart x 173,136 ops/sec ±0.85% (80 runs sampled)
Validation :: browser
✔ meros
✘ fetch-multipart-graphql (FAILED @ "should match reference patch set")
Benchmark :: browser
meros x 1,000,417 ops/sec ±1.41% (81 runs sampled)
fetch-multipart-graphql x 353,207 ops/sec ±0.92% (83 runs sampled)
Ran with Node v15.8.0
Special thanks to Luke Edwards for performance guidance and high level api design.
MIT © Marais Rossouw
1: By default, we'll look for JSON, and parse that for you. If not, we'll give you the body as what was streamed.