meros yarn add meros makes reading multipart responses simple

⚡ Features

No dependencies

Super performant

Supports any 1 content-type

preamble and epilogue don't yield

Browser-Compatible

Plugs into existing libraries like Relay and rxjs

⚙️ Install

yarn add meros

🚀 Usage

import { meros } from 'meros' ; const parts = await fetch( '/api' ).then(meros); for await ( const part of parts) { } from (parts).pipe( tap( ( part ) => { }), );

Specific Environment

import { meros } from 'meros/browser' ; const parts = await fetch( '/api' ).then(meros); import http from 'http' ; import { meros } from 'meros/node' ; const response = await new Promise ( ( resolve ) => { const request = http.get( `http://my-domain/mock-ep` , ( response ) => { resolve(response); }); request.end(); }); const parts = await meros(response);

🎒 Notes

This library aims to implement RFC1341 in its entirety, however we aren't there yet. That being said, you may very well use this library in other scenarios like streaming in file form uploads.

Please note; be sure to define a boundary that can be guaranteed to never collide with things from the body:

Because encapsulation boundaries must not appear in the body parts being encapsulated, a user agent must exercise care to choose a unique boundary. ~ RFC1341 7.2.1

meros comes from Ancient Greek μέρος méros, meaning "part".

Caveats

No support the /alternative , /digest or /parallel subtype at this time.

, or subtype at this time. No support for nested multiparts

🔎 API

Meros offers two flavours, both for the browser and for node; but their api's are fundamentally the same.

Note: The type Response is used loosely here and simply alludes to Node's IncomingMessage or the browser's Response type.

Returns: Promise<Response | AsyncGenerator<Part | Part[]>

Meros returns a promise that will resolve to an AsyncGenerator if the response is of multipart/mixed mime, or simply returns the Response if something else; helpful for middlewares. The idea here being that you run meros as a chain off fetch.

fetch( '/api' ).then(meros);

If the content-type is NOT a multipart, then meros will resolve with the response argument. Example on how to handle this case import { meros } from 'meros' ; const response = await fetch( '/api' ); const parts = await meros(response); if (parts[Symbol.asyncIterator] < 'u' ) { for await ( const part of parts) { } } else { const data = await parts.json(); }

each Part gives you access to:

json: boolean ~ Tells you the body would be a JavaScript object of your defined generic T .

~ Tells you the would be a JavaScript object of your defined generic . headers: object ~ A key-value pair of all headers discovered from this part.

~ A key-value pair of all headers discovered from this part. body: T | Fallback ~ Is the body of the part, either as a JavaScript object (noted by json ) or the base type of the environment ( Buffer | string , for Node and Browser respectively).

options.multiple: boolean

Default: false

Setting this to true will yield once for all available parts of a chunk, rather than yielding once per part. This is an optimization technique for technologies like GraphQL where rather than commit the payload to the store, to be added-to in the next process-tick we can simply do that synchronously.

Important: This will alter the behaviour and yield arrays—than yield payloads.

const chunks = await fetch( '/api' ).then( ( response ) => meros(response, { multiple: true }), ); for await ( const parts of chunks) { for ( const part of parts) { } }

💨 Benchmark

Validation :: node ✔ meros ✘ it-multipart (FAILED @ "should match reference patch set" ) Benchmark :: node meros x 289 ,318 ops/sec ±1.21% (81 runs sampled) it-multipart x 173 ,136 ops/sec ±0.85% (80 runs sampled) Validation :: browser ✔ meros ✘ fetch-multipart-graphql (FAILED @ "should match reference patch set" ) Benchmark :: browser meros x 1 ,000,417 ops/sec ±1.41% (81 runs sampled) fetch-multipart-graphql x 353 ,207 ops/sec ±0.92% (83 runs sampled)

Ran with Node v15.8.0

❤ Thanks

Special thanks to Luke Edwards for performance guidance and high level api design.

License

MIT © Marais Rossouw