⛔️ DEPRECATED

MERN is deprecated and is no longer actively maintained.

A CLI for getting started with MERN stack. It offers a super simple boilerplate project and additional utilities to get started with isomorphic React and Redux apps.

npm install -g mern-cli

Create a new project with default mern-starter and dependencies pre-installed:

mern init my_app

Generators

Generate React components, Express routes and controllers and Mongoose models using mern generator.

To list out all available generators

merng

Help and Version

mern -v // Check CLI version mern

Roadmap

Testing & Deployment

Commands that make your app ready for production

Easy testing - React and Node.js

Deployment options One click Deploy - mern deploy Hashnode's PaaS offering (Experimental) Focus on your MERN app and leave the architecture, Devops etc for us



License

MERN is released under the MIT License.