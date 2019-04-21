openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

mern-cli

by Hashnode
2.5.0 (see all)

⛔️ DEPRECATED - A cli tool for getting started with MERN

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

570

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Full-Stack Framework

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⛔️ DEPRECATED

MERN is deprecated and is no longer actively maintained.

mern-cli

Build Status PRs Welcome

A CLI for getting started with MERN stack. It offers a super simple boilerplate project and additional utilities to get started with isomorphic React and Redux apps.

npm install -g mern-cli

Create a new project with default mern-starter and dependencies pre-installed:

mern init my_app

Generators

Generate React components, Express routes and controllers and Mongoose models using mern generator.

To list out all available generators

merng

Help and Version

mern -v // Check CLI version
mern --help // Get help and check usage

Roadmap

Testing & Deployment

  • Commands that make your app ready for production
  • Easy testing - React and Node.js
  • Deployment options
    • One click Deploy - mern deploy
    • Hashnode's PaaS offering (Experimental)
    • Focus on your MERN app and leave the architecture, Devops etc for us

License

MERN is released under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

strapi🚀 Open source Node.js Headless CMS to easily build customisable APIs
GitHub Stars
43K
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
43
Top Feedback
32Easy to Use
27Great Documentation
19Performant
ghostTurn your audience into a business. Publishing, memberships, subscriptions and newsletters.
GitHub Stars
40K
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
98
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
feathersA framework for real-time applications and REST APIs with JavaScript and TypeScript
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
socketclusterHighly scalable realtime framework
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
met
meteorInstall Meteor
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
3.8/ 5
104
Top Feedback
9Easy to Use
8Great Documentation
7Performant
nrg
@ianwalter/nrgA batteries-included web framework for Node.js
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
257
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial