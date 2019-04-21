MERN is deprecated and is no longer actively maintained.
A CLI for getting started with MERN stack. It offers a super simple boilerplate project and additional utilities to get started with isomorphic React and Redux apps.
npm install -g mern-cli
Create a new project with default
mern-starter and dependencies pre-installed:
mern init my_app
Generate React components, Express routes and controllers and Mongoose models using mern generator.
To list out all available generators
merng
mern -v // Check CLI version
mern --help // Get help and check usage
mern deploy
MERN is released under the MIT License.