Development has been moved to https://github.com/mermaid-js/mermaid-cli

Command-line interface for mermaid.

This CLI tool takes a mermaid definition file as input and generates svg/png/pdf file as output.

Install locally

Some people are having issue installing this tool globally. Installing it locally is an alternative solution:

yarn add mermaid.cli ./node_modules/.bin/mmdc -h

Or use NPM:

npm install mermaid.cli ./node_modules/.bin/mmdc -h

Install globally

❗️ We do NOT recommend installing it globally because both YARN and NPM could fail to install a command line tool globally properly due to weird permission issues.

yarn global add mermaid.cli

Or

npm install -g mermaid .cli

Examples

mmdc - i input .mmd -o output .svg

mmdc - i input .mmd -o output .png

mmdc - i input .mmd -o output .pdf

mmdc - i input .mmd -o output .svg -w 1024 -H 768

mmdc - i input .mmd -t forest

mmdc - i input .mmd -o output .png - b '#FFF000'

mmdc - i input .mmd -o output .png - b transparent

Options

Please run the following command to see the latest options:

mmdc -h

The following is for your quick reference (may not be the latest version):

Usage : mmdc [options] Option s: -V, -- version output the version number -t, --theme [theme] Theme of the chart, could be default, forest, dark or neutral. Optional. Defaul t: default (defaul t: default) - w , --width [width] Width of the page. Optional. Defaul t: 800 (defaul t: 800 ) -H, --height [height] Height of the page. Optional. Defaul t: 600 (defaul t: 600 ) -i, -- input <input> Input mermaid file . Required. - o , --output [output] Output file . It should be either svg, png or pdf. Optional. Defaul t: input + ".svg" - b , --backgroundColor [backgroundColor] Background color. Example: transparent, red , '#F0F0F0' . Optional. Defaul t: white - c , --configFile [configFile] JSON configuration file for mermaid. Optional -C, --cssFile [cssFile] CSS file for the page. Optional - p --puppeteerConfigFile [puppeteerConfigFile] JSON configuration file for puppeteer. Optional -h, -- help output usage information

Linux sandbox issue

node : 8281 ) UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarning : Error : Failed to launch chrome! [ 0416 / 092218.828861 : ERROR :zygote_host_impl_linux.cc( 88 )] Running as root without --no-sandbox is not supported. See https :

(node: 8191 ) UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarning: Error: Failed to launch chrome! [ 0416 / 091938.210735 :FATAL:zygote_host_impl_linux.cc( 124 )] No usable sandbox! Update your kernel or see https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/master/docs/linux_suid_sandbox_development.md for more information on developing with the SUID sandbox. If you want to live dangerously and need an immediate workaround, you can try using

First and foremost, you should not run as root and you should upgrade your Linux kernel to latest version.

But if you don't want to follow the advice above and just want to disable sandbox, here you go:

Create a puppeteer-config.json file:

{ "args" : [ "--no-sandbox" ] }

And when you invoke mmdc :

mmdc - p puppeteer-config .json ...

For contributors

Setup

yarn install source copy_modules.sh

Test