Command-line interface for mermaid.
This CLI tool takes a mermaid definition file as input and generates svg/png/pdf file as output.
Some people are having issue installing this tool globally. Installing it locally is an alternative solution:
yarn add mermaid.cli
./node_modules/.bin/mmdc -h
Or use NPM:
npm install mermaid.cli
./node_modules/.bin/mmdc -h
❗️ We do NOT recommend installing it globally because both YARN and NPM could fail to install a command line tool globally properly due to weird permission issues.
yarn global add mermaid.cli
Or
npm install -g mermaid.cli
mmdc -i input.mmd -o output.svg
mmdc -i input.mmd -o output.png
mmdc -i input.mmd -o output.pdf
mmdc -i input.mmd -o output.svg -w 1024 -H 768
mmdc -i input.mmd -t forest
mmdc -i input.mmd -o output.png -b '#FFF000'
mmdc -i input.mmd -o output.png -b transparent
Please run the following command to see the latest options:
mmdc -h
The following is for your quick reference (may not be the latest version):
Usage: mmdc [options]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-t, --theme [theme] Theme of the chart, could be default, forest, dark or neutral. Optional. Default: default (default: default)
-w, --width [width] Width of the page. Optional. Default: 800 (default: 800)
-H, --height [height] Height of the page. Optional. Default: 600 (default: 600)
-i, --input <input> Input mermaid file. Required.
-o, --output [output] Output file. It should be either svg, png or pdf. Optional. Default: input + ".svg"
-b, --backgroundColor [backgroundColor] Background color. Example: transparent, red, '#F0F0F0'. Optional. Default: white
-c, --configFile [configFile] JSON configuration file for mermaid. Optional
-C, --cssFile [cssFile] CSS file for the page. Optional
-p --puppeteerConfigFile [puppeteerConfigFile] JSON configuration file for puppeteer. Optional
-h, --help output usage information
node:8281) UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarning: Error: Failed to launch chrome!
[0416/092218.828861:ERROR:zygote_host_impl_linux.cc(88)] Running as root without --no-sandbox is not supported. See https://crbug.com/638180.
(node:8191) UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarning: Error: Failed to launch chrome!
[0416/091938.210735:FATAL:zygote_host_impl_linux.cc(124)] No usable sandbox! Update your kernel or see https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/master/docs/linux_suid_sandbox_development.md for more information on developing with the SUID sandbox. If you want to live dangerously and need an immediate workaround, you can try using --no-sandbox.
First and foremost, you should not run as root and you should upgrade your Linux kernel to latest version.
But if you don't want to follow the advice above and just want to disable sandbox, here you go:
Create a
puppeteer-config.json file:
{
"args": ["--no-sandbox"]
}
And when you invoke
mmdc:
mmdc -p puppeteer-config.json ...
yarn install
source copy_modules.sh
Use the fixtures in
test/ to do manual testing after you change something.