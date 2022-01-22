mermaid-filter is a pandoc filter that adds support for mermaid syntax diagrams in markdown.
Write your diagrams in fenced code blocks as usual like this:
~~~mermaid
sequenceDiagram
Alice->>John: Hello John, how are you?
John-->>Alice: Great!
~~~
and get this in rendered doc
npm install --global mermaid-filter
something.md into
something.html, use
pandoc -t html -F mermaid-filter -o something.html something.md
WINDOWS - you need
mermaid-filter.cmd in the line above
Windows 8.1 - On windows 8.1,
mermaid-filter.cmd fails - apparently due to change in how the CMD.exe works
for subprocesses? - see this issue thread.
You have to edit the globally installed
mermaid-filter.cmd located in
c:\users\<username>\AppData\Roaming\npm
to use
~dp$PATH:0.
Unfortunately, you will need to do this each time you install/update mermaid-filter since it overwrites the cmd file.
You have a couple of formatting options via attributes of the fenced code block to control the rendering
{.mermaid caption="Caption Text Here"}
{.mermaid format=svg} Default is png
{.mermaid width=400} default width is 800
{.mermaid theme=forest} default is 'default'. Corresponds to
--theme flag of mermaid.cli
{.mermaid filename="file with space"} to set the filename. This has priority over the caption
{.mermaid loc=img} default loc=inline which will
encode the image in a
data uri scheme.
loc
loc=inline - default; encode image to data uri on img tag.
loc=imgur - upload png to imgur and link to it.
loc=<anythingelse> -treat as folder name to place images into
Note that to specify options, you need to use the curly braces syntax and have the
.mermaid class attached.
Admittedly, this is uglier than the earlier syntax on top - but that's how Pandoc wants it.
It's also possible to override global defaults by using environment variables. The name for these environment variables are the same as the attributes prefixed with a
MERMAID_FILTER_ so that
width would be
MERMAID_FILTER_WIDTH.
You can also specify an ID to be applied to the rendered image. This may be useful to use
pandoc-crossref or similar packages to reference your diagrams, for example:
```{.mermaid #fig:example}
// Your diagram code here
```
This text has a reference @fig:example which is automatically inserted.
(Note that
pandoc-crossref will automatically find and use the
caption= option. Also note that the order of applying the filters matters - you must apply
mermaid-filter before
pandoc-crossref so that
pandoc-crossref can find the images.)
Mermaid cli allows you to specify additional options in a json configuration file and a css file.
mermaid-filter
will look in the current working directory for
.mermaid-config.json and
.mermaid.css and if found, pass them in to
mermaid cli.
Puppeteer Configuration -
mermaid-filter will look in the current working directory for a
.puppeteer.json and pass it
on to mermaid cli (
-p option of mmdc)if found