Construct Merkle Trees and verify proofs in JavaScript.
From NPM:
npm install merkletreejs
Available on jsDelivr CDN:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/merkletreejs@latest/merkletree.js"></script>
Construct tree, generate proof, and verify proof:
const { MerkleTree } = require('merkletreejs')
const SHA256 = require('crypto-js/sha256')
const leaves = ['a', 'b', 'c'].map(x => SHA256(x))
const tree = new MerkleTree(leaves, SHA256)
const root = tree.getRoot().toString('hex')
const leaf = SHA256('a')
const proof = tree.getProof(leaf)
console.log(tree.verify(proof, leaf, root)) // true
const badLeaves = ['a', 'x', 'c'].map(x => SHA256(x))
const badTree = new MerkleTree(badLeaves, SHA256)
const badLeaf = SHA256('x')
const badProof = tree.getProof(badLeaf)
console.log(tree.verify(badProof, leaf, root)) // false
Print tree to console:
console.log(tree.toString())
Output:
└─ 7075152d03a5cd92104887b476862778ec0c87be5c2fa1c0a90f87c49fad6eff
├─ e5a01fee14e0ed5c48714f22180f25ad8365b53f9779f79dc4a3d7e93963f94a
│ ├─ ca978112ca1bbdcafac231b39a23dc4da786eff8147c4e72b9807785afee48bb
│ └─ 3e23e8160039594a33894f6564e1b1348bbd7a0088d42c4acb73eeaed59c009d
└─ 2e7d2c03a9507ae265ecf5b5356885a53393a2029d241394997265a1a25aefc6
└─ 2e7d2c03a9507ae265ecf5b5356885a53393a2029d241394997265a1a25aefc6
See documentation (under docs/)
npm test
As is, this implemenation is vulnerable to a second pre-image attack. Use a difference hashing function for leaves and nodes, so that
H(x) != H'(x).
Also, as is, this implementation is vulnerable to a forgery attack for an unbalanced tree, where the last leaf node can be duplicated to create an artificial balanced tree, resulting in the same Merkle root hash. Do not accept unbalanced tree to prevent this.
