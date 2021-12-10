Construct Merkle Trees and verify proofs in JavaScript.

Install

From NPM:

npm install merkletreejs

CDN

Available on jsDelivr CDN:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/merkletreejs@latest/merkletree.js" > </ script >

Example

https://lab.miguelmota.com/merkletreejs

Getting started

Construct tree, generate proof, and verify proof:

const { MerkleTree } = require ( 'merkletreejs' ) const SHA256 = require ( 'crypto-js/sha256' ) const leaves = [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ].map( x => SHA256(x)) const tree = new MerkleTree(leaves, SHA256) const root = tree.getRoot().toString( 'hex' ) const leaf = SHA256( 'a' ) const proof = tree.getProof(leaf) console .log(tree.verify(proof, leaf, root)) const badLeaves = [ 'a' , 'x' , 'c' ].map( x => SHA256(x)) const badTree = new MerkleTree(badLeaves, SHA256) const badLeaf = SHA256( 'x' ) const badProof = tree.getProof(badLeaf) console .log(tree.verify(badProof, leaf, root))

Print tree to console:

console .log(tree.toString())

Output:

└─ 7075152d03a5cd92104887b476862778ec0c87be5c2fa1c0a90f87c49fad6eff ├─ e5a01fee14e0ed5c48714f22180f25ad8365b53f9779f79dc4a3d7e93963f94a │ ├─ ca978112ca1bbdcafac231b39a23dc4da786eff8147c4e72b9807785afee48bb │ └─ 3e23e8160039594a33894f6564e1b1348bbd7a0088d42c4acb73eeaed59c009d └─ 2e7d2c03a9507ae265ecf5b5356885a53393a2029d241394997265a1a25aefc6 └─ 2e7d2c03a9507ae265ecf5b5356885a53393a2029d241394997265a1a25aefc6

Diagrams

▾ Visualization of Merkle Tree

▾ Visualization of Merkle Tree Proof

▾ Visualization of Invalid Merkle Tree Proofs

▾ Visualization of Bitcoin Merkle Tree

Documentation

See documentation (under docs/)

Test

npm test

FAQ

Q: How do you verify merkle proofs in Solidity? A: Check out the example repo merkletreejs-solidity on how to generate merkle proofs with this library and verify them in Solidity.

Q: How do you verify merkle multiproofs in Solidity? A: Check out the example repo merkletreejs-multiproof-solidity on how to generate merkle multiproofs with this library and verify them in Solidity.

Q: Is there a CLI version? Yes, see merkletreejs-cli.



Notes

As is, this implemenation is vulnerable to a second pre-image attack. Use a difference hashing function for leaves and nodes, so that H(x) != H'(x) .

Also, as is, this implementation is vulnerable to a forgery attack for an unbalanced tree, where the last leaf node can be duplicated to create an artificial balanced tree, resulting in the same Merkle root hash. Do not accept unbalanced tree to prevent this.

More info here.

Resources

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome!

For contributions please create a new branch and submit a pull request for review.

Many thanks to all the contributors that made this library better.

License

MIT